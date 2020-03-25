Visitors not allowed at Watauga Medical Center, Cannon Memorial Hospital to prevent spread of COVID-19

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced Wednesday that visitors are no longer able to visit Watauga Medical Center or Cannon Memorial Hospital, effective Tuesday night.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for:

Hospitalized minors

Patients at the end of life

Patients needing help with communication or decision making

Patients giving birth

“The health and safety of our patients, their families, and team members remains a top priority for our organization. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. Rest assured that our patients (your family, friends and neighbors) are receiving exceptional care from our outstanding physicians, nurses and staff,” the ARHS website reads.

How to Protect Yourself

Practice social distancing which means avoiding gatherings, keeping 6 feet or more between you and others and remaining at home to the greatest extent possible

Frequent hand washing

Stay home when you’re sick

Keep distance from others who are sick

Avoid touching your face

Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles

COVID-19 Signs & Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

People at high risk include anyone who:

Is 65 years of age or older

Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility

Have a high-risk condition that includes:

○ Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

○ Heart disease with complications

○ Compromised immune system

○ Severe obesity – body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher

○ Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

Additional resources can be found at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) website at cdc.gov/coronavirus and North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.