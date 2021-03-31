Voter guide: student body president and vice president

Bailey Gardin (top left) and DJ Evans (top right) are running for student body president and vice president, respectively, against Adam Zebzda (bottom left) and Jenn Banh (bottom right). The Gardin.Evans and Zebzda.Banh tickets will campaign through April 5 at 2 p.m.

The Appalachian sent both campaigns for student body president and vice president the same 12 questions via email. Responses have been edited only for grammar and AP Style.

Adam Zebzda and Jenn Banh are running for president and vice president, respectively, against Bailey Gardin and DJ Evans. The campaigns took part in a debate discussing policy and issues that are impacting the student body Monday.

The voting period lasts from March 31 at 12 p.m. to April 5 at 2 p.m. Students can vote through Engage.

