Voter guide: student body president and vice president
March 31, 2021118 Views
The Appalachian sent both campaigns for student body president and vice president the same 12 questions via email. Responses have been edited only for grammar and AP Style.
Adam Zebzda and Jenn Banh are running for president and vice president, respectively, against Bailey Gardin and DJ Evans. The campaigns took part in a debate discussing policy and issues that are impacting the student body Monday.
The voting period lasts from March 31 at 12 p.m. to April 5 at 2 p.m. Students can vote through Engage.
To read The Appalachian’s profiles on each campaign, click their names below:
Jackie Park is a senior journalism major from Charlotte, N.C.
Email: parkjm@appstate.edu
Twitter: @jackiempark
Jake Markland (he/him/his) is a junior journalism major with a political science minor from Atlanta, Georgia. Follow him on Twitter @jake_markland.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.