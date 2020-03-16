Watauga County Schools will host feeding sites across county

Starting March 17, Watauga County Schools will operate five sites across the county for parents to pick up takeout meals a designated sites in a drive-thru line.

Lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day will be served at Bethel, Mabel and Green Valley schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day schools are closed for students.

Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church will serve dinner and breakfast on the alternating day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brushy Fork Baptist Church is located at 3915 Highway 421 North in Vilas

Hardin Park Elementary School is located at 361 Jefferson Rd, Boone, NC 28607

Bethel Elementary School is located at 138 Bethel School Rd, Sugar Grove, NC 28679

Mabel Elementary School is located at 404 Mabel School Rd, Zionville, NC 28698

Green Valley Elementary School is located at 189 Big Hill Rd, Boone, NC 28607

All children under the age of 18 may get free meals at these sites regardless of where they live or attend school in Watauga County. Meals will be similar to what students receive from normal school lunch and breakfast and will include items like sandwiches, vegetables and salads along with milk, fruit and juice.

Families can contact their local school’s main office and ask for more information if they are unable to make use of any of the established sites and are in need of food.

Watagua County Schools closed after Governor Roy Cooper announced Saturday that all North Carolina K-12 public schools would close for at least two weeks to try prevent the spread of the coronavirus.