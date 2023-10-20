The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

Western Piedmont Symphony kicks off season at Hickory campus

Alyson Springer
October 20, 2023

The Western Piedmont Symphony will perform at the P.E. Monroe Auditorium of App State’s Hickory campus Saturday, opening its Masterworks series with a show entitled, “Other Worlds.” The show will kick off the Orchestra’s 59th season.

Despite the typically traditional nature of Masterwork shows, this season’s “Other Worlds” show will feature the world’s premier player of the ancient Chinese pipa, Wu Man. 

“I like to do programming that is unexpected, that has an unexpected element to it,” said Matthew Troy, the artistic leader and maestro of the show. “I like to open the season with a big bang. It is kind of a celebration to open the season every year, so I try to pick music that I think is inspiring and compelling.”

The pipa is a four-stringed, guitar-like Chinese lute, and is extremely expressive. 

“It’s not something that you typically see with a symphony orchestra, if at all,” Troy said about the instrument. “And Wu Man has single-handedly brought this instrument into the symphonic world.”

Wu Man has had a multitude of works composed for her and has performed alongside orchestras around the world. She will be featured in “Concerto for Pipa and Orchestraby Zhao Jiping, who is known for composing Chinese film scores.

“It has a very movie-like sound and cinematic quality to it,” Troy said. “It has a certain element of the exotic, but also something familiar.”

“Other Worlds” will conclude with “The Pines of Romeby Ottorino Respighi, a colorful and descriptive piece of the Romanian trees. It will also include an off-stage section included in the finale, intended as another element of surprise for the audience. App State students from the Hayes School of Music will be featured in the off-stage brass section.

 “For many of them, this is their first opportunity to perform with a professional orchestra,” said Joseph Brown, assistant professor of trombone for the university, who will be performing alongside students in the piece. “As a teacher, it is a true pleasure to see students fulfill those goals and experience their excitement about the opportunity. I know what they are going to be able to experience at this weekend’s performance, and I’m very excited for each of them.”

Student tickets are available for the show for $10 with a valid student ID, and range from $20-$50 for non-students.

“It’s called ‘Other Worlds’ because it does truly transport you when you hear these different sounds of the music on this concert,” Troy said. “I think it really does move you to a different place.”

