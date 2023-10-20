The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

2
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

3
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

4
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

5
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required

Western Piedmont Symphony kicks off season at Hickory campus

October 20, 2023

Starting a club: Resources to get started

Starting a club: Resources to get started

October 20, 2023

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

October 20, 2023

Mountaineers look to rebound against Monarchs

Mountaineers look to rebound against Monarchs

October 19, 2023

Lista discográfica del mes: Una celebración latina-hispana

Lista discográfica del mes: Una celebración latina-hispana

October 19, 2023

Jenna’s Cocina: Sabor de la gastronomía caribeña

Jenna’s Cocina: Sabor de la gastronomía caribeña

October 19, 2023

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

Ann Korwan
October 20, 2023
People+of+Boone%3A+Creating+a+major+to+keep+traditions+alive
Ashton Woodruff
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.
Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
Costar in action. Courtesy of Hailey Costar.
People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place

Hignite graduated high school in 2019 and began his freshman year at Wake Community Technical College before transferring to App State in August of 2020. After changing majors from political science to communications to digital journalism, Hignite made the decision to declare his major in ethnomusicology. 

The process has not been easy, he said, as much of the coursework within interdisciplinary studies must be based on programs from other universities, which are few and far between. 

“Their programs were more broad than my own study of just Appalachian music,” Hignite said. “I kinda had to take things in my own hands, just kinda take classes that felt like they were going to fit perfectly in my program.”

With an abundance of options for courses and the freedom to design a plan of study, Hignite expressed how difficult it can be to choose. This is only more difficult with there not being many programs to base his studies on, he said. However, these challenges have been a sort of self-discovery journey for Hignite.

Hignite said he has always felt a connection to the Appalachian mountains. This is due to his deep family roots that go back about 11 generations to coal country in eastern Kentucky. Hignite was raised in eastern North Carolina, technically outside of Appalachia but with the culture around it.

Ashton Woodruff

Musicians such as Doc Watson and Flatt & Scruggs were integral in Hignite’s decision to declare his major in ethnomusicology, and he hopes to be able to use his degree to preserve the musical traditions of Appalachia.

“In those moments when I wanted to give up, I realized that this is not about me,” Hignite said. “The music of Appalachia is what unites people.”

Lo Ben-Israel, an App State alumni and close friend of Hignite, noted the amount of work Hignite has put into his studies as well as the amount of dedication associated with it.

“He spends a lot more time in class and on schoolwork than I did in undergrad,” Ben-Israel said. “It’s fascinating in the sense that he’s never really not learning about things to do with what he’s studying, as he’s dedicated to his classes but also engages with different types of music and culture in his free time.”

Ben-Israel said Hignite is always thinking of more ways to broaden his scope of the world. Communications professor and one of Hignite’s professors, Andrew Davis, also notes Hignite’s dedication to his major. 

“Caleb’s work is so vital because of his combination of passion for the subject and intellectual rigor in his study of it,” Davis said. “He has a profound respect for the history of the music and the cultural traditions out of which that music arose but is also committed to moving the tradition forward through innovation and bringing more people into the conversation. More than this, he is one heck of a talented musician.”

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.
Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone
‘Rules for Living’: A comedic take on the most stressful holiday of the year
Pru’s boo reviews: 19 years of ‘Saw’
Pru’s boo reviews: 19 years of ‘Saw’
Flowers and other plant life were photographed by participants throughout the competition.
Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
More in Top Stories
Forward Donovan Gregory shoots a fadeaway over a Furman defender Nov. 11, 2022. Gregory enters his fifth season with the Mountaineers.
Two Mountaineers earn preseason Sun Belt honors
Sign points to the accessible ramp in front of the Student Recreation Center. Sep. 12, 2023.
‘We are not there yet’: Accessibility at App State
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian
Remembering Chancellor Peacock
Junior running back Nate Noel celebrates with a fan after a score against UNC Sept. 9, 2023. Noel rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Beast of the backfield: Nate Noel's climb in the High Country
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.
What to make of App State football at the halfway point
Costar in action. Courtesy of Hailey Costar.
People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place
About the Contributor
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Photojournalism major, Criminal Justice minor, from Huntersville, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *