Why run? Municipal candidates answer

Leading up to the Watauga County 2021 municipal general election Nov. 2, The Appalachian sent each candidate the same questions via email, asking what motivated them to run for their positions and how they plan to tackle other issues. Read their responses to why they’re running below.

Tim Futrelle (Mayor)

I love Boone! My wife and I have lived here for over 20 years. We went to school here. We work to make our living here. We were married in Daniel Boone Native Gardens. We are raising our children here. I thoroughly enjoy public service and giving back to our community. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Appalachian State. It would be my honor to serve again as mayor.

Todd Carter (BTC)

People are my passion. For the past decade, as a nonprofit leader and community activist, I’ve been working to make Boone a welcoming, inclusive, accessible, safe, healthy and equitable place for all people. I am honored to be running to represent the citizens of Boone. The town’s motto is “Boone – Live it Up” and I am running to ensure that “Boone Lives Up” to its values and promises — for ALL of Boone, especially the BIPOC, LGBTQ, disadvantaged and vulnerable populations. I want to make sure that Boone is not just “talking the talk” but that we are “walking the walk” when it comes to policies, initiatives, mandates and actions.

Dalton George (BTC)

I have been working as a community activist within the Town of Boone for almost five years. One of the consistent lessons I’ve learned is that local government has the ability to act as the driving force of change and progress and that it has profound impacts on those living within town limits. While working with the town council as a concerned citizen, I saw that I could have a voice in change. Originally, this was done through advocacy but has grown into an appointment on council itself. Now I’m running in my own right for a full term. I’ve learned that folks from working-class backgrounds are rarely represented adequately. I’m working class and I’m young, and I feel that I provide an important perspective that has often been ignored in the political process.

Benjamin Ray (BTC)

Benjamin Ray did not respond to The Appalachian in time for publication.

Virginia Roseman (BTC)

I am currently a sitting member of the Boone Town Council. This current council has invested great effort towards growing Boone responsibly while protecting our neighborhoods and our historic and natural assets. I want to see this positive momentum continue and the make-up of this new council is crucial. We are in a unique situation where every seat is up, as well as our mayor. To have some council members with experience is a must.

Eric Wooldridge (BTC)

I was encouraged to run by many citizens that have been following my 20+ year career in community development and place-making. My wife and I, after much thought, decided the time was right for me to enter public service in this capacity. Local government is my passion.

Eric Brown (BTC)

I am running for office after encouraging words and motivation from my fellow Kiwanians of the Boone club.

Christy Cook (BTC)

The simple answer: I want to serve and give back (even if it’s in a very modest and humble way) to the community that has done so much, and means so much, to me and my family! There’s a saying that goes like this: “Start by doing what’s necessary, then do what’s possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” The Town of Boone and community leaders are doing what is necessary and have started “what’s possible.” That said, moving forward I fully believe WE can achieve the impossible if we work together.

Becca Nenow (BTC)

I’m running for Boone Town Council because I want to get more lay people involved in their governance, myself included. I’d like to see more people realize the power they have as individuals and the power that local government has in creating systems that protect the environment and empower its people.

Edie Tugman

Edie Tugman did not respond to The Appalachian in time for publication.