Students, Boone residents cast ballots on first day of PSU voting

Early voting for Boone Mayor and Boone Town Council is taking place in Plemmons Student Union for both community members and student residents until Oct. 30.

Early voting for Watauga County’s municipal elections began Thursday and will continue through Oct. 30.

The Blue Ridge Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union opened to students and community members Monday as an early voting site. It will continue every weekday through Oct. 30. On Monday, 53 total votes were cast.

Pam Williamson, a prominent Boone Democrat and creator of Pam’s Pick’s, cast her ballot Monday with her husband Jerry Williamson in the Blue Ridge Ballroom. Pam Williamson said, as a progessive, it is important to her that like-minded individuals remain on the local council. To make sure her voice is heard, she said she never misses an election.

“Every election is important. Whether it is a presidential or a town council election, it is important to have community input,” Pam Williamson said.

Jerry Williamson, who has been a resident of Boone for 52 years, said his concerns with over-development drove him to cast his vote, among other issues.

Sophomore Connor Ranes was motivated to vote by his passion for sustainability. Ranes said as a senator for SGA, he considers it his duty to vote in municipal elections.

“I consider myself to be a local official, so I want to engage in that local process as well,” Ranes said.

Early voting is open in Plemmons Student Union 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. every weekday through Oct. 29, and 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Election day is November 2.