Women’s 4×100-meter relay highlights Duke Invitational for App State

Parker Egeland, Reporter
April 14, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State track and field competed in the Duke Invitational at Morris Williams Stadium Friday and Saturday. The meet contained multiple ACC schools and others from the area.

The highlight of the invitational for the Mountaineers was in the women’s 4×100-meter relay. The Black and Gold won the event, finishing with a time of 45.40.

App State had a strong run in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Senior Calbert Guest stopped the clock at 9:00.16 and finished second, with junior Ethan Lipham a couple of spots behind him in fourth at 9:06.85.

In the women’s steeplechase, senior Emma Rossum finished seventh with a run of 10:34.13.

Junior Ray Lee was able to qualify for the finals of the men’s 100-meter, clocking a time of 10.56 in the preliminaries. He finished sixth overall, clocking a time of 10.57 in the final.

Two Mountaineers finished fourth in their respective groups, with senior Patrick Freeman in the men’s pole vault group A at 5.07 meters and sophomore Jared Hiatt in the men’s high jump group B at 1.86 meters.

The Black and Gold will head home to host the App State Open April 18-19. The Mountaineers will also send some athletes to participate in the Wake Forest Invitational April 18.

Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
