Women’s golf places 9th in Tot Hill Farm Invitational

The App State women’s golf team wrapped up their third match of the season Tuesday in the Tot Hill Farm Invitational at the Tot Hill Farm Golf Club in Asheboro.

The 54-hole tournament kicked off with 36-holes on Monday.

Sophomore Ona Lukes ended the first 18 two under par and in the overall lead of the tournament, but fell back to 10th over the next two rounds. She finished the tournament shooting 70-74-78 for a total of 222, six over par. It was her second consecutive top 10 finish of the season.

The second highest placing Mountaineer was senior Layla Meric. Meric shot 74-83-80 for a three-round total of 237, 21 over par. She ended the tournament tied for 39th.

Redshirt junior Mary-Sears Brown finished the tournament in 47th place. Brown shot a 239 off of 78-81-80, 23 over par.

Finishing in 52nd was senior Jacquelyn Taylor. Taylor shot a 85-81-78 for a total of 244, ending Tuesday at 28 over par.

Sophomore Makena Dubois rounded out the Mountaineer team with a 55th place finish. Dubois ended the first day 18 over par, but shot an impressive 72 in the second round, the second lowest single round score for a Mountaineer in the tournament. In the third round she shot a 84, moving her to a total of 246, 30 over par.

The Mountaineers scored a 931 off of 307-308-316 over the three rounds. They placed ninth out of 11 teams competing, 64 strokes off winner College of Charleston.

The Mountaineers’ women’s golf team looks to move on Oct. 13-14 at the Edisto Island Invitational at The Plantation Course at Edisto in Edisto Island, South Carolina.