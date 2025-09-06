2025 MTV Video Music Awards Predictions

With the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards approaching, fans have been voting for the top candidates leading up to Sunday’s premiere. Fans may debate, but only one nominee can bring home the win.

The VMAs will premiere at 8 p.m. on platforms CBS, MTV and Paramount+, and will feature performances by Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Jelly Roll and more.

Best New Artist

Alex Warren – Grace and Jenna’s prediction

Warren’s success with his debut album, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid,” sparked popularity with hits like “Ordinary” and “Eternity.” Warren’s music explores his emotional vulnerability, connecting with listeners through shared experiences of grief, love and navigating youth. His debut album also featured collaborations with popular artists such as Jelly Roll and ROSÉ.

Best Hip-Hop

“Anxiety” by Doechii – Grace’s prediction

Originally a demo on YouTube, Doechii’s “Anxiety” resurfaced this year as an official release, quickly becoming a breakout hit and inspiring a viral TikTok dance.

Not only has the song resonated with listeners for its exploration of mental health, but also for its catchy beat and strong lyrics built around a sample of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” With Doechii’s rising influence in pop culture, it would not be a surprise to see her win this fan-voted nomination.

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar – Jenna’s prediction

Kendrick Lamar winning with “Not Like Us” is a strong possibility after this song alone was awarded five Grammys earlier this year, which is more than any other single. His cunning lyrics could help him, yet again, win another award or two.

Best Collaboration

“Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Grace and Jenna’s prediction

“Luther” makes for another successful collaboration between Lamar and SZA since their 2018 collaboration “All The Stars (with SZA).” This song highlights love and emotional empowerment using an R&B and soul-inspired tone. “Luther” became the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot Rap Songs chart, holding this spot for 27 weeks.

Best K-Pop

“Like JENNIE” by JENNIE – Grace’s prediction

JENNIE, a member of BLACKPINK, is continuing her solo career. She became the first member of the group to chart solo on Billboard with her 2018 single “SOLO.” Her latest song, “Like JENNIE,” has only helped to further her success, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200, making her a likely contender for Best K-Pop.

“Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE)” by LISA – Jenna’s prediction

Another BLACKPINK member with this nomination, LISA, took home a VMA award for Best K-Pop with her song “Rockstar” in 2024. A second win could be in store for her this year with her collaboration “Born Again.” Featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, “Born Again” takes on a different flow from “Rockstar” as she brings out more of the “pop” tempo in K-pop.

Best Latin

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” by Bad Bunny – Grace’s prediction

Bad Bunny’s nomination for “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” was the first salsa song in history to hit No.1 on the United States Apple Music Chart. This song features his reggaeton beats and has earned significant attention within the music industry. Bad Bunny stays true to his Latino roots, making him a notable contender for this award.

“Khé?” by Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Jenna’s prediction

With a nomination for his song “Touching The Sky” in 2024, this year could be a turnaround for Rauw Alejandro with the hit “Khé?” Working with Romeo Santos, these reggae beats show a more emotional take on Latin music with the somber tempo and beat.

Song of Summer

“Golden” by HUNTR/X – Grace and Jenna’s prediction

“Golden” has used elements of K-pop through electrifying beats, making an impact across global charts including Billboard’s Digital Song Sales and iTunes. With the success of “KPop Demon Hunters,” the movie featuring this song, became the No.1 movie watched on Netflix from its Netflix release in June and grossed an estimated $18 million after two days of the movie’s theatrical release in August. The viral hit and rise of “KPop Demon Hunters” has made “Golden” a well-known summer anthem.

Best Long Form Video

“Balloonerism” by Mac Miller – Grace’s prediction

One of the most anticipated albums to come this year was Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism.” Miller captures his artistry and storytelling through a visual representation of these songs within the short film of the same name. This posthumous album reflects on self-discovery and mental health. “Balloonerism” serves as a tribute to Miller’s musical legacy, making him a strong contender in this category.

“DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” by Bad Bunny – Jenna’s prediction