6+things+to+do+as+a+Mountaineer+before+graduation

As a new semester starts and students flock back to Boone, it’s the last few months at the university for some before they turn the tassel and walk across that stage without looking back. Here are a few things to be sure to do this spring semester and especially before you graduate.

Take a skiing trip

Even though the cold winter months in the mountains can be quite freezing, they do make a good climate for some activities: skiing and snowboarding. With Appalachian Ski Mountain located just 10 minutes from campus, it’s the perfect opportunity to try gliding down the mountain or skate in their ice rink. If the ski slopes aren’t your scene, visit Hawksnest Snow Tubing in Seven Devils to go for a ride in the snow.

Explore the hiking trails

Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in classes and homework and forget about all the outdoor adventures Boone has to offer. But there are a plethora of hiking trails that will get you outside and away from school stress. Whether it’s a quick stroll around the popular Watauga Recreation Greenway Trail or a more strenuous hike at nearby Elk Knob State Park, some time in nature, whether you’re alone or with company, is a healing way to spend the day.

Try out all the different coffee shops

Coffee is something Boone doesn’t run low on — in fact, there are probably more coffee shops in town than you might realize. Whether it’s Crossroads on campus, Talia Espresso on King Street or Local Lion on Blowing Rock Road, Boone has plenty of options to fulfill your caffeine needs. While making your way through the semester, it might be worthwhile to test out different coffee from all around and find your new go-to.

Spend a celebratory evening on King Street

As college students, breaks from schoolwork are of the utmost importance. Why not get together with some friends and ditch the microwave meals for one night? Treat yourself to a stroll downtown — make some stops in local shops such as Common Good Co. or Dancing Moon Earthway Bookstore and then choose from a selection of dining options such as Lost Province Brewing Co. or Macado’s.

Host a picnic on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Grab some snacks, back your car up and soak up the Blue Ridge Parkway views. Whether it’s just for an hour or an entire evening, spending time overlooking the mountains and taking in the scenery can be therapeutic and refreshing. Mix that in with some grub and the company of others, and you’ve got a fun, memorable outing.

If the opportunity presents itself … take a snow day

Sometimes in the wake of snowfall, it can be more of an inconvenience than a pleasure with canceled classes, delayed schedules and unreliable transportation. But if the High Country continues to get snow days this winter, take some time to enjoy the gift from nature. Make some hot chocolate, cozy up under the covers or grab a sled and have some fun in the snow.