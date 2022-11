Jackson Lackey, the 18-year-old leader of canvassing for the Watauga Democratic Party, hands out pamphlets behind Plemmons Student Union, Nov. 8, 2022. Some electioneers are on campus working for over 12 hours straight on the days leading up to election day.

As voters made their way to polls throughout the day and into Tuesday night, electioneers, officials and workers in the Watauga County Courthouse were hard at work. From bouquets of signs pitched across patches of grass to extended voting lines and quick moving ballots, democracy was exuberant in the High Country this week.