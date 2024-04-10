The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

2
Illustration to the Editor: Sheri Everts and the throne of misplaced priorities

Illustration to the Editor: Sheri Everts and the throne of misplaced priorities

3
OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

4
Mens basketball head coach Dustin Kerns walks out onto the court against Old Dominion Feb. 28. Kerns earned the 2024 Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors.

BREAKING: Kerns agrees to multiyear deal

5
Students holding Pride flags during April 2021. The week dedicated to queer programming at App State was previously known as Pride Week but has been changed to Spring Fest.

Pride Week renamed to Spring Fest, results in frustration

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
A&C Cooking Corner: Hummus, spinach and feta cheese wrap

A&C Cooking Corner: Hummus, spinach and feta cheese wrap

April 9, 2024

Dating safety awareness in a digital age with RAINN

Dating safety awareness in a digital age with RAINN

April 9, 2024

Los estudiantes de App State se despiden de los túneles de expresión libre

Los estudiantes de App State se despiden de los túneles de expresión libre

April 9, 2024

Best of Boone 2024: Best of Campus

Best of Boone 2024: Best of Campus

April 9, 2024

App at a glance: April 10-16

April 8, 2024

App State swept by JMU on the road

App State swept by JMU on the road

April 8, 2024

A&C Cooking Corner: Hummus, spinach and feta cheese wrap

Meg Frantz, Reporter
April 9, 2024
A%26C+Cooking+Corner%3A+Hummus%2C+spinach+and+feta+cheese+wrap
Brianna Bryson

Dorm food typically consists of vending machine snacks and microwave mac and cheese. If you’re looking for a healthier and more fulfilling option, a hummus wrap with spinach and feta is delicious and easily accomplished with just a mini-fridge. 

This wrap is simple and easy to make according to your liking, with infinite options for add-ons and replacements. All you need is a small space to put it together, which makes it perfect for a quick dorm room meal.

Hummus, Spinach and Feta Wrap:

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Yield: One serving 

Supplies:

  • Kitchen knife
  • Plate

Ingredients:

  • Tortillas
  • Desired amount of hummus of choice
  • Desired amount of spinach
  • Desired amount of deli-meat of choice
  • Desired amount of feta cheese

Instructions:

Take a tortilla and place it on a plate, then spread hummus of choice to cover the surface area. On one half of the tortilla, put on your deli meat of choice. Add spinach, or any leafy-green replacement, on top of the meat. Sprinkle feta cheese over the top of the leafy greens.
To make the wrap, rotate the tortilla so the add-ons are closest to your body. Then, take both horizontal sides of the tortilla and fold them inward so they touch in the middle. Fold the bottom half of the tortilla until the add-ons are covered on both sides with the tortilla. Roll the tortilla into a cylinder shape. Either cut in half or enjoy it whole.

App at a glance: April 10-16

Wednesday, April 10 Best Buddies Talent Show Show off your talents, skills and special abilities or just come to watch this talent show hosted b...

Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
The Cardinal Burger is their original style burger that can be styled two ways: All The Way or Carolina Style.
Best of Boone 2024: Best of Food
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1261
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Meg Frantz, Reporter
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a freshman digital journalism major, with a double minor in political science and criminal justice, from Charlotte, NC. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1261
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *