A&C Cooking Corner: Hummus, spinach and feta cheese wrap

Dorm food typically consists of vending machine snacks and microwave mac and cheese. If you’re looking for a healthier and more fulfilling option, a hummus wrap with spinach and feta is delicious and easily accomplished with just a mini-fridge.
This wrap is simple and easy to make according to your liking, with infinite options for add-ons and replacements. All you need is a small space to put it together, which makes it perfect for a quick dorm room meal.
Hummus, Spinach and Feta Wrap:
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Yield: One serving
Supplies:
- Kitchen knife
- Plate
Ingredients:
- Tortillas
- Desired amount of hummus of choice
- Desired amount of spinach
- Desired amount of deli-meat of choice
- Desired amount of feta cheese
Instructions:
Take a tortilla and place it on a plate, then spread hummus of choice to cover the surface area. On one half of the tortilla, put on your deli meat of choice. Add spinach, or any leafy-green replacement, on top of the meat. Sprinkle feta cheese over the top of the leafy greens.
To make the wrap, rotate the tortilla so the add-ons are closest to your body. Then, take both horizontal sides of the tortilla and fold them inward so they touch in the middle. Fold the bottom half of the tortilla until the add-ons are covered on both sides with the tortilla. Roll the tortilla into a cylinder shape. Either cut in half or enjoy it whole.