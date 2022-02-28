App at a glance: Feb. 28 – March 6

The Appalachian Theatre’s is an iconic landmark of downtown Boone. The theatre is hoping to purchase a digital marquee.

App at a glance is The Appalachian’s arts and culture desk’s top picks of events for each week.

University Forum Lecture Series ⎯ Monday

The University Forum Lecture Series is hosting LaTosha Brown, the cofounder of Black Voters Matter Fund, a jazz singer and associate at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, to speak on civic engagement and voting rights. This event is free and open to the public. The event starts at 7 p.m.

“That Golden Girls Show!” A Puppet Parody ⎯ Tuesday ⎯ $

Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will be holding a puppet show highlighting the iconic moments from “Golden Girls.” Tickets are $30, and the show will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How NOT to be Influenced by Influencers ⎯ Tuesday

The Counseling and Psychological Services Center will host an online workshop covering issues around the impacts of social media on body image, self-esteem and mental health. This event will take place on Zoom from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Volunteer with Community Fellows to Hunger & Health Coalition — Tuesday

Community Fellows is teaming up with the Hunger and Health Coalition to help those in need by unpacking and arranging food donations, unpacking and organizing fresh produce in the market and more. This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

First Friday Art Crawl — Friday

If you enjoy art, head to downtown Boone for exhibits throughout The Jones House, The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and more. This is a free event and will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. every first Friday of each month until Nov. 4.