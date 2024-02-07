App at a glance: Feb. 7-13

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Queer Craft Hour

Create your own Valentine’s Day crafts with the Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center. All materials and supplies will be provided in the LGBTQ+ Center in Plemmons Student Union. Crafting hour will be from 4-5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Volver Film Screening: Pedro Almodóvar Film Festival

Watch Pedro Almodóvar’s tale of a mother returning home after her death to resolve issues she faced during her life with App State’s Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures and APP Unidos as they screen “Volver.” The screening will be in L.S. Dougherty Hall room 209 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

Lunar New Year Festival

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with food, performances, games and more as the Chinese Culture Club highlights the various ways that some Asian cultures celebrate the holiday. Everyone is welcome to join them in the Parkway Ballroom of the student union. There is a $5 admission fee and the festivities take place from 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Bob Marley Birthday Celebration

Join Boone Saloon and Rastacoustic as they celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday in style for the second year in a row. This 21 and up celebration kicks off in Boone Saloon at 10 p.m.

Western Piedmont Symphony: Carmina Burana

Get immersed in music as the Western Piedmont Symphony brings Carmina Burana to the stage of the Schaefer Center for Performing Arts. The singers, choir and orchestra will perform from 7:30-10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

Cosmic Connections: An Evening of Speed Friending and Star Gazing

Stare at the stars with an astronomer and make new friends through a speed friending mixer as Rankin Science Hall opens its observatory deck to the Wellness and Prevention Services, Counseling and Psychology Services Center and the Collegiate Recovery Community. Refreshments and snacks will be provided as you join in on the ice breakers and the Rotating Speed Friending session before heading over to the telescope to marvel at the night sky. Dress warmly as the evening will be outside on the observatory deck from 6-8 p.m.