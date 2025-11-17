App at a glance: Nov. 17-22

Monday, Nov. 17
App Builds A Home Gingerbread Competition
Join App Builds A Home, Student Builders Association and Women In Construction to compete in a gingerbread house building competition. The registration fee is $20 for teams of five. The Summit Trail Solarium doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being held at 5:45 p.m. Participants must fill out the registration form and bring any extra supplies they plan to use.
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Crossing the Finish Line: Preparation and Tips for Finals Week (PEAK Workshop)
With finals week approaching, join the Student Learning Center to learn about different study strategies to help students prepare for upcoming exams. This event is taking place from 6-7 p.m. in room 143 of DD Dougherty.
Wednesday, Nov. 19
Faculty, staff and students are invited to share their latest innovations, strategies and practices in global engagement. Participants must register for the Global Symposium, which will be held in various rooms of the Plemmons Student Union from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 20
Trivia Night with App Votes: Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
Join App Votes in Crossroads Cafe from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discover if you’re smarter than a fifth grader. Based on the 2000s game show, teams will be asked trivia questions, and the winning team will be rewarded with free coffee.
Friday, Nov. 21
3MT (Three Minute Thesis) Competition
Graduate students are invited to present their research in a colloquial form to an audience of interested individuals. This will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union, room 201A. After two simultaneous heats and a final round of competition, the winner will represent App State in a regional competition at the annual Conference of Southern Graduate Schools.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble (FADE)
Coordinated by Laurie Atkins and Sherone Price, the Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble, or FADE, will take place in the Valborg Theatre from Nov. 19-22, with doors opening at 7 p.m., as well as a matinee showing Nov. 23. Tickets need to be reserved, costing $10 for students, $15 for staff and $17 for adults not specified.