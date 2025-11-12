Playlist of the week: Stage to speaker

Electricity and excitement surge through the crowd as you are surrounded by cheering fans awaiting your favorite artist. The lights dim, and the music starts to play; the adrenaline is unforgettable.

Every word echoes through the venue, and the bass reverberates across the floor as the song you’ve been waiting for plays. This playlist captures the energy and atmosphere of experiencing live music.

“It Ain’t Me, Babe – Live at Philharmonic Hall, New York, NY – October 1964” by Bob Dylan and Joan Baez and “On the Road Again – Live” by Willie Nelson transport you back in time to Woodstock-esque live folk performances. More modern folk performances, like “Angela (Live, 2016)” by The Lumineers, will bring out a similar acoustic melancholy.

If you are feeling more rock ‘n’ roll, get pumped up to “Bohemian Rhapsody – Live Aid” by Queen and “The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair – Live on Tasty Pop Sundae from BBC Sessions;Remaster” by Led Zeppelin. Or if you’re in more of an 80s pop mood, you can put on “Take On Me – MTV Unplugged” by a-ha and “Friday I’m in Love (Bestival Live 2011)” by The Cure.

Let this playlist bring the buzzing excitement of the crowd in these live version favorites.



