The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Playlist of the week: Stage to speaker

Claire Watanabe
November 12, 2025
Lucy Mejia

Electricity and excitement surge through the crowd as you are surrounded by cheering fans awaiting your favorite artist. The lights dim, and the music starts to play; the adrenaline is unforgettable.

Every word echoes through the venue, and the bass reverberates across the floor as the song you’ve been waiting for plays. This playlist captures the energy and atmosphere of experiencing live music.

“It Ain’t Me, Babe – Live at Philharmonic Hall, New York, NY – October 1964” by Bob Dylan and Joan Baez and “On the Road Again – Live” by Willie Nelson transport you back in time to Woodstock-esque live folk performances. More modern folk performances, like “Angela (Live, 2016)” by The Lumineers, will bring out a similar acoustic melancholy.

If you are feeling more rock ‘n’ roll, get pumped up to “Bohemian Rhapsody – Live Aid” by Queen and “The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair – Live on Tasty Pop Sundae from BBC Sessions;Remaster” by Led Zeppelin. Or if you’re in more of an 80s pop mood, you can put on “Take On Me – MTV Unplugged” by a-ha and “Friday I’m in Love (Bestival Live 2011)” by The Cure.

Let this playlist bring the buzzing excitement of the crowd in these live version favorites.


View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal