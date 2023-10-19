The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

2
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

3
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

4
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

5
App State plans to build a writing center and spaces for clubs and organizations among other additions at the Hickory campus. (courtesy of Chase Reynolds)

A look into the present and future of App State

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

October 19, 2023

App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition

App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition

October 18, 2023

6 down, 6 to go; Mid-season Sun Belt East Division breakdown

6 down, 6 to go; Mid-season Sun Belt East Division breakdown

October 18, 2023

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

October 18, 2023

Two Mountaineers earn preseason Sun Belt honors

Two Mountaineers earn preseason Sun Belt honors

October 18, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey continues five game win streak

Mountaineer field hockey continues five game win streak

October 16, 2023

App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition

Thomas Turner, Reporter
October 18, 2023
Flowers+and+other+plant+life+were+photographed+by+participants+throughout+the+competition.
Emma Cubberley
Flowers and other plant life were photographed by participants throughout the competition.

App State has taken its third consecutive victory in the annual BioBlitz competition, where students and faculty compete to highlight their campus’s biodiversity, marking it as the most biodiverse campus in North Carolina.

Annkatrin Rose, an App State professor in the department of biology, said students participating in the 2023 BioBlitz competition were able to record just over one thousand different species of life present on campus, beating out both UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington in terms of overall biodiversity.

“The BioBlitz competition encourages students to stop and look around, and find species of living things that are right there every day and that they might not have noticed before,” wrote Marta Toran, a professor and lecturer in the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences at App State and BioBlitz contributor.

App State and its community have won the two previous BioBlitz competitions they participated in.

A BioBlitz is a competition in which people come together to find and record as many different species of organisms as possible within a specific area, uploading their results to a collective page on the iNaturalist website.. 

BioBlitz features competitors from all over the world, but App State mainly competes against two other schools in the North Carolina region; those schools being UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington.

While UNC Wilmington did record more observations and have more total observers compared to App State, they ended up recording less overall species, recording 915 species total compared to App State’s 1,043.

“We have recruited participants for our BioBlitz projects from active iNaturalist users posting observations in the Boone area, as well as classes through either field trips or offering extra credit for participating students,” Rose wrote. “It’s a very fun and engaging activity, so word-of-mouth between students has probably gained us additional participants.”

Rose and Toran wrote that they enjoy using out-of-the-box tactics to find biodiversity on campus, such as “using a species checklist to find species that have been seen in the area in the past, making observations at night so you catch the nocturnal animals, and looking around the corners of window sills for spiders and insects caught in their webs.”

Additionally, Rose and Toran have attributed much of the university’s success in past BioBlitz competitions to the ease of access to iNaturalist, the website used for the BioBlitz competitions.

“Anyone can participate by posting observations on iNaturalist. You don’t even have to be a student or employee of the university,” Toran wrote. “The rules for inclusion in the BioBlitz are that observations have to be of wild organisms made during the time frame of Sep. 25 through Oct. 1, 2023, and on App State properties.”

The large amount of volunteer-submitted data for the BioBlitz competition from App State students and other local residents has been both a point of surprise and pride for Rose and Toran. It’s a trend they hope continues to grow as time goes on.

“I have been thrilled by the number of students who have participated. So far, our BioBlitz events have engaged over 250 observers, making well over 7,000 observations of over 1,200 species at Appalachian State University,” Rose wrote. “That’s an awesome number. When we started, we set a goal of 200 species not knowing what to expect and we crushed it already on the very first day of our first BioBlitz.”

With App State maintaining its status as the North Carolina BioBlitz champion, these results prove the dedication to biodiversity present among App State students and faculty.

Mental health resources: where to start and where to go
Mental health resources: where to start and where to go
Best Buddies, a SDAP suborganization, hosts a speed dating for friends event in the Reich College of Education Building on Wednesday Sep. 20, 2023.
SDAP's milestone: A decade of progress and success
Sign points to the accessible ramp in front of the Student Recreation Center. Sep. 12, 2023.
‘We are not there yet’: Accessibility at App State

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Mental health resources: where to start and where to go
Mental health resources: where to start and where to go
Best Buddies, a SDAP suborganization, hosts a speed dating for friends event in the Reich College of Education Building on Wednesday Sep. 20, 2023.
SDAP's milestone: A decade of progress and success
Sign points to the accessible ramp in front of the Student Recreation Center. Sep. 12, 2023.
‘We are not there yet’: Accessibility at App State
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian
Remembering Chancellor Peacock
App State plans to build a writing center and spaces for clubs and organizations among other additions at the Hickory campus. (courtesy of Chase Reynolds)
A look into the present and future of App State
App State introduces program to report hate and bias
App State introduces program to report hate and bias
More in News
Joseph Meehan, the creator of Simple Wtr, posing by boxes of finished Simple Wtr cans to be sent off for distribution. Meehan started the company in May of 2022 and distributes his products to several local businesses.
Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.
Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes
Members of the Women in STEM club stand beside their table at Club Expo. (courtesy of Audrey Guyler)
Empowerment amongst women in STEM
Service to school: The student veteran experience
Service to school: The student veteran experience
A candy wrapper littered beside a busy road in Boone.
NC’s upcoming Litter Sweep event calls for volunteers
John Stein shakes student’s hand for a picture.
Democratic candidates make their rounds as election season begins
About the Contributor
Thomas Turner, Reporter
Thomas Turner (He/Him/His) is a 19 year old junior at App State, majoring in journalism with a minor in English. This is his second semester working with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *