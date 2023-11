Episode 1: Halloween Monster Concert

Multimedia reporter Hannah Byars covers the Appalachian State Organ Studio’s Halloween Monster Concert.

Interviews include professor and organist Dr. Joby Bell, as well as organists and students Emma Pullium and Joseph Franklin, about their concert and the organ program at App State.

Listen to hear soundbites of the organists playing and Hannah’s backstory on the history of organ music, both in popular culture and at App State.