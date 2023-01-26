Applications open for App State Hickory campus

Applications for the App State Hickory campus are now open, according to an email from Chancellor Sheri Everts Jan. 20.

Written in the email from Everts, “staff are on-site Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist students who wish to enroll at the campus.”

​​“For those who want an App State education but choose to live and work in the Hickory area; for those who may have begun but not completed their undergraduate degrees — App State is here for you,” Everts wrote.

According to the portal, there will be questions on the application which include academic background, first and last name, email address and which campus the applicant would like to pursue. App State at Hickory offers many bachelor’s degrees whether the student is full or part time on campus.

“App State will continue to accept applications for the Hickory campus as long as space is still available. To ensure students have sufficient time to complete their enrollment steps, such as advising and orientation, it’s recommended students submit applications as soon as possible,” the website mentions in regard to the application deadlines.

Students applying have the opportunity to start as a first-year or a transfer student.

The website and application portal mentions that App State at Hickory campus is in preparation for opening in fall, and the university is moving into phase one of building renovations.

Applicants can start applying now, however the Hickory campus is still pending accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The location will be expecting accreditation in summer 2023.

“Our future Hickory campus has the potential to be the most significant advancement in App State history since the university became a UNC System institution in 1967. The possibilities are endless,” Everts wrote.

Students applying should check App State’s website with information on deadlines and application statutes as well as updates on the Hickory campus.