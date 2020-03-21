ARHS: Tent at Watauga Medical Center a precaution

The tent in the Watauga Medical Center parking is a precaution for future need.

The tan tent in the parking lot of Watauga Medical Center is a precaution for the future.

“Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s Public Safety department worked with Watauga County Emergency Management and Avery County Emergency Management to set up the tent in preparation for possible future needs related to COVID-19,” Vicki Stevens, marketing director for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System said.

Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital also limited who can go into the parking lot and who can visit patients inside the hospital.

A unit in Watauga Medical Center has also been designated as a COVID-19 unit to extend ICU capability.

All elective surgeries or procedures at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital have been postponed.