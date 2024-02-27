Ashley+McBryde+to+play+sold-out+show+at+The+Schaefer+Center

Grammy-award winner Ashley McBryde will hit the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on March 1 for a sold-out performance. The Schaefer Center is one of the many stops on tour promoting her album titled “The Devil I Know.”

Following her performance at the Schaefer Center, McBryde’s tour will continue through this spring and summer, with many more sold-out shows on her path. In a town like Boone, North Carolina, there is no doubt that the concert is highly anticipated by those planning to attend.

McBryde, whose first album titled “Girl Going Nowhere” earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album in 2019, recently wrapped up a European tour where she played two sold-out shows in a row in Glasgow.

“Everywhere we go, whether in London, Manchester or Bristol, it feels like the energy before, during and after the show keeps swirling, getting bigger and bigger,” McBryde said. “I’ll be touring over there for the rest of my life.”

The first leg of McBryde’s tour began in September of 2023, following the release of her album “The Devil I Know,” which came out on Sept. 8. She announced the second leg of the tour in November, of which tickets were rapidly depleted.

“I think we did a really good job of designing the show when we first started The Devil I Know Tour last September,” McBryde said. “And now taking it into the second leg this Spring is going to mean leveling up in more ways than we already have.”

Jayda Copeland, a box office employee at the Schaefer Center, said those in attendance for the show will be a mix of both students of App State as well as the locals of Boone.

“Half of the tickets were gone the minute they went on sale,” Copeland said.

Copeland went on to say that they are not sure if the crowd will be lining up as they did for Peach Pit’s performance back in September, but it will definitely bring a lot of people who care about the artist just as much as the music.

“Sold-out shows bring more of a concert vibe than a classical performance vibe to the Schaefer Center,” Copeland continued. “It’s a lot about prep throughout the day to make sure it all runs smoothly.”

For those who managed to snag tickets, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with country singer Will Jones as the opening performance.