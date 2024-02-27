The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

2
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

5
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

February 27, 2024

VIDEO: Scenes from Boone Docs

February 27, 2024

Ashley McBryde to play sold-out show at The Schaefer Center

Ashley McBryde to play sold-out show at The Schaefer Center

February 27, 2024

App at a glance: Feb. 28 – March 5

February 27, 2024

Mountaineers continue historic quest

Mountaineers continue historic quest

February 26, 2024

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

February 26, 2024

Ashley McBryde to play sold-out show at The Schaefer Center

Ann Korwan
February 27, 2024
Ashley+McBryde+to+play+sold-out+show+at+The+Schaefer+Center
Rian Hughes

Grammy-award winner Ashley McBryde will hit the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on March 1 for a sold-out performance. The Schaefer Center is one of the many stops on tour promoting her album titled “The Devil I Know.”

Following her performance at the Schaefer Center, McBryde’s tour will continue through this spring and summer, with many more sold-out shows on her path. In a town like Boone, North Carolina, there is no doubt that the concert is highly anticipated by those planning to attend.

McBryde, whose first album titled “Girl Going Nowhere” earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album in 2019, recently wrapped up a European tour where she played two sold-out shows in a row in Glasgow. 

“Everywhere we go, whether in London, Manchester or Bristol, it feels like the energy before, during and after the show keeps swirling, getting bigger and bigger,” McBryde said. “I’ll be touring over there for the rest of my life.”

The first leg of McBryde’s tour began in September of 2023, following the release of her album “The Devil I Know,” which came out on Sept. 8. She announced the second leg of the tour in November, of which tickets were rapidly depleted. 

“I think we did a really good job of designing the show when we first started The Devil I Know Tour last September,” McBryde said. “And now taking it into the second leg this Spring is going to mean leveling up in more ways than we already have.”

Jayda Copeland, a box office employee at the Schaefer Center, said those in attendance for the show will be a mix of both students of App State as well as the locals of Boone. 

“Half of the tickets were gone the minute they went on sale,” Copeland said.

Copeland went on to say that they are not sure if the crowd will be lining up as they did for Peach Pit’s performance back in September, but it will definitely bring a lot of people who care about the artist just as much as the music. 

“Sold-out shows bring more of a concert vibe than a classical performance vibe to the Schaefer Center,” Copeland continued. “It’s a lot about prep throughout the day to make sure it all runs smoothly.”

For those who managed to snag tickets, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with country singer Will Jones as the opening performance.

Playlist of the Week: Changing like the Boone Weather
Playlist of the Week: Changing like the Boone Weather
App at a glance: Feb. 28 - March 5

Wednesday, Feb. 28 Live at the Union IV  Join APPS in celebrating “leap day eve” with tunes from 1990 Heaven, Funklestiltskin and The Wease...

Reggae band, Rastacoustic, performed their second annual Bob Marley birthday bash at Boone Saloon. This performance took place on Feb. 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.
Reggae: A story of race, religion and redemption
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *