1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

2
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

5
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

February 21, 2024

Playlist of the Week: Changing like the Boone Weather

February 21, 2024

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

February 21, 2024

Luke Uliano strives to be the next great Mountaineer wrestler

February 21, 2024

From the heartland of Africa to the mountains: An intertwined history

February 21, 2024

App at a glance: Feb. 21-27

February 20, 2024

Playlist of the Week: Changing like the Boone Weather

Nance Onsrud
February 21, 2024
Playlist+of+the+Week%3A+Changing+like+the+Boone+Weather
Devin Paulus

App at a glance: Feb. 21-27
North Humanities staff receiving a national Schwartz Prize by the Federation of State Humanities Councils in 2023 for North Carolina Reads’ outstanding statewide impact. Courtesy of Melanie Moore Richeson
Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature
Sherone Price, professor of African Dance (left) and Khalid Abdul N’Faly Saleem, instructor of African Drumming for Dance (right) lead the audience in a call and response song on Feb. 15, 2024. The song explained how the drum Khalid was using, called a djembe, was made.
From the heartland of Africa to the mountains: An intertwined history
The start of any semester is a time of transition for students, and this semester has been no exception. From adjusting to new class and work schedules, to the ever changing weather climate, it’s been a time of change for everybody. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or in need of support in this transitional period, what better way to unwind than with a playlist that has vibes all over the place, similar to the current Boone weather.

With spring break less than a month away, it’s easy to dream of warmer days while cooped up in a classroom. Leave it to this assortment of old classics and chillaxed bops to help you ease from late winter days to sunny days spent outdoors. From Djo’s nostalgic “End of Beginning” to Van Morrison’s acoustic classic “Brown Eyed Girl” to Lil Yachty’s groovy “A Cold Sunday,” these tunes can be just what you need in this year’s changing of seasons. 
