Playlist of the Week: Changing like the Boone Weather

The start of any semester is a time of transition for students, and this semester has been no exception. From adjusting to new class and work schedules, to the ever changing weather climate, it’s been a time of change for everybody. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or in need of support in this transitional period, what better way to unwind than with a playlist that has vibes all over the place, similar to the current Boone weather.
With spring break less than a month away, it’s easy to dream of warmer days while cooped up in a classroom. Leave it to this assortment of old classics and chillaxed bops to help you ease from late winter days to sunny days spent outdoors. From Djo’s nostalgic “End of Beginning” to Van Morrison’s acoustic classic “Brown Eyed Girl” to Lil Yachty’s groovy “A Cold Sunday,” these tunes can be just what you need in this year’s changing of seasons.