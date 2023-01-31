Auntie Anne’s, Jamba to open location in Boone

The building where the Auntie Anne’s and Jamba Juice will be located is beside Pizza Hut on Blowing Rock Road.

Auntie Anne’s and co-brand Jamba Juice will open a location between February and March located at 819 Blowing Rock Road.

Auntie Anne’s, known for their hand-baked pretzels, and Jamba Juice for their smoothies, plan to bring with them “phenomenal service and a great quality product by coming into our location and experiencing our high energy atmosphere,” wrote Brent Sheena, president of Spider Development.

Spider Development is a company which describes itself as “a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies and services,” like web design and application development to its customers according to its website.

Sheena wrote that they chose to open up a location in Boone due to “the high growth of the area as well as the ability to have a drive-thru location in a beautiful college town.”

Their Instagram page @auntiexjambaboone posts updates on the development of the store along with products that’ll be offered once open. The brand partnership also posted that they are currently hiring.