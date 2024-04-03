The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

1
DEI Committee and SGA Liaison Amarah Din speaks at the Student Government Association meeting in the Linville Falls Room on Mar. 5.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

2
Wey Hall en los primeros pasos de construcción con basureros de escombros siendo removidos del edificio el 8 de octubre del 2023.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

3
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

4
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

5
A peaceful protest for the advocacy of students' safety in Wey Hall assembles on the main strip of Sanford Mall on March 28.

Art students protest Wey Hall working conditions

BREAKING: Kerns agrees to multiyear deal

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
April 3, 2024
Mens+basketball+head+coach+Dustin+Kerns+walks+out+onto+the+court+against+Old+Dominion+Feb.+28.+Kerns+earned+the+2024+Sun+Belt+Coach+of+the+Year+honors.
Ashton Woodruff
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns walks out onto the court against Old Dominion Feb. 28. Kerns earned the 2024 Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors.

App State men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has agreed to a new six-year contract, taking him through the 2029-30 season, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

In five seasons, Kerns has gone 97-65 along with setting a new Holmes Convocation Center attendance record this past year. The Kingsport, Tennessee native won the 2024 Sun Belt Coach of the Year after the Black and Gold set a program record with 27 wins and won its first Sun Belt regular season title. Additionally, Kerns led the Black and Gold to the 2021 NCAA Tournament after winning App State’s lone Sun Belt Conference Tournament title.

The 2023-24 campaign ended March 20 with a loss to Wake Forest in the NIT’s opening round after failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament following a defeat to Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Tournament semi-finals. 

Kerns will need to rebuild his roster after eight players entered the transfer portal, leaving him with potentially two rotational players returning in guard Myles Tate and forward CJ Huntley, if he uses his extra year of eligibility.

About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

  • M

    MuChaoApr 3, 2024 at 3:01 pm

    So when can NTT’s expect to receive multi-year contracts beyond the insulting (maximum) three-year contracts that *some* NTT’s receive? After all, NTT’s at least contribute to the actual mission of the university: education.

    I won’t even get into the disparity in salaries between teachers and coaches…

