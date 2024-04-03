BREAKING: Kerns agrees to multiyear deal

App State men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns has agreed to a new six-year contract, taking him through the 2029-30 season, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

In five seasons, Kerns has gone 97-65 along with setting a new Holmes Convocation Center attendance record this past year. The Kingsport, Tennessee native won the 2024 Sun Belt Coach of the Year after the Black and Gold set a program record with 27 wins and won its first Sun Belt regular season title. Additionally, Kerns led the Black and Gold to the 2021 NCAA Tournament after winning App State’s lone Sun Belt Conference Tournament title.

The 2023-24 campaign ended March 20 with a loss to Wake Forest in the NIT’s opening round after failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament following a defeat to Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Tournament semi-finals.

Kerns will need to rebuild his roster after eight players entered the transfer portal, leaving him with potentially two rotational players returning in guard Myles Tate and forward CJ Huntley, if he uses his extra year of eligibility.