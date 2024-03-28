The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

BREAKING: Long-Din announced as SGA presidential candidates

Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
March 28, 2024
SGA+student+body+president+Kathryn+Long%2C+and+vice+president+Amarah+Din%2C+stand+in+Founders+Plaza%2C+the+App+State+university+sign+behind+them.+The+pair+will+serve+as+the+first+female+SGA+student+body+president+and+vice+president+since+the+2011-12+term.
Courtesy of Kathryn Long
SGA student body president Kathryn Long, and vice president Amarah Din, stand in Founders Plaza, the App State university sign behind them. The pair will serve as the first female SGA student body president and vice president since the 2011-12 term.

Kathryn Long and Amarah Din were elected as the 2024-25 SGA student body president and vice president Thursday. 

Long, a junior communication sciences and disorders major, attended SGA meetings as a public member and decided to run with Din on the campaign of leaving both App State and SGA better than they found it. 

Newly elected Kathryn Long and Amarah Din embrace after winning the election for 2024-25 SGA student body president and vice president on March 28. (Ella Adams)

Both candidates expressed gratitude and excitement after winning the election.

“Right now, we’re in the bliss of it all,” Long said. “We’re really excited to continue to advocate for student voices.”

Her running mate, Din, was a member of SGA for three years and joined Long’s ballot. Din said during the debate she chose to run with Long because she felt they balanced each other out. 

The candidates ran with a campaign that encourages student engagement, as well as encouraging students to participate in conversations on campus. They also cite authenticity as a core belief in the campaign.

“How do we leave SGA, but also how do we leave the lives of our students and the town of Boone better than we found it when we got here three years ago,” Long said.

Long and Din will serve as the first female SGA student body president and vice president since the 2011-12 term, according to an Instagram post on their campaign account. 

Long said they are excited to continue to advocate for student voices, citing the concerns over the Wey Hall renovations as an issue the elects intend to focus on.

About the Contributors
Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
Mia Seligman is a sophomore journalism major with a minor in gender, women's, and sexuality studies from Asheville, NC. This is her second year at The Appalachian. (She/her)
Ella Adams, Managing Editor
Ella Adams (she/her) is a senior anthropology major.

