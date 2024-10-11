Categories:

BSB: The App State football depression continues…

October 11, 2024
Gabe Plitt and Graham Ryan

In this very behind schedule episode of Boone (Sports) Balls, Nick and Graham discuss the consequences of App State’s, let’s face it, horrible season thus far as well as touching on Bryce Young’s humiliating situation at the Panthers and the woeful Cincinnati Bengals sitting at 0-3.

 

**HURRICANE HELENE RESOURCES**

 

American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/dr/hurricane-helene.html

 

Cajun Navy: https://www.cajunnavyrelief.com/donate/

 

Gerton Volunteer Fire Department: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-gerton-fire-departments-recovery-efforts?attribution_id=sl:8106db9a-70d2-4ce2-884d-9ccf9fd0bf3c&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp8_t1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook

 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-single-mom-rebuild-her-life-after-hurricane-helene

Hosted by: Graham Ryan and Nick Diglio

Produced by: Gabe Plitt and Graham Ryan

