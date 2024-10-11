BSB: The App State football depression continues…

In this very behind schedule episode of Boone (Sports) Balls, Nick and Graham discuss the consequences of App State’s, let’s face it, horrible season thus far as well as touching on Bryce Young’s humiliating situation at the Panthers and the woeful Cincinnati Bengals sitting at 0-3.
**HURRICANE HELENE RESOURCES**
American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/dr/hurricane-helene.html
Cajun Navy: https://www.cajunnavyrelief.com/donate/
Gerton Volunteer Fire Department: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-gerton-fire-departments-recovery-efforts?attribution_id=sl:8106db9a-70d2-4ce2-884d-9ccf9fd0bf3c&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp8_t1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-single-mom-rebuild-her-life-after-hurricane-helene
Hosted by: Graham Ryan and Nick Diglio
Produced by: Gabe Plitt and Graham Ryan