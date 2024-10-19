Categories:

B(S)B: The mega episode: The last three weeks of sports balls

Graham Ryan and Nick Diglio
October 19, 2024
Gabe Plitt and Graham Ryan

In this episode of Boone (Sports) Balls, Nick and Graham try their best to cover three weeks worth of college football, NFL football and the MLB championship series in one go. Topics covered include the epic Georgia vs. Alabama thriller, the Bengals facing off against the Giants, App State’s continued struggles, University of Miami’s controversial no-call, the Heisman trophy race and more. It’s not easy covering this much in one episode, but we hope you all enjoy it!

Hosted by: Graham Ryan and Nick Diglio

Produced by: Graham Ryan and Gabe Plitt

