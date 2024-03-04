Everything+to+know+about+iBackApp

Wednesday marks the start of the 11th annual iBackApp event, where students, alumni, family and friends come together to donate and celebrate all things App State.

Last year’s iBackApp campaign ended up being a record-breaking event, with donors contributing to over 200 unique funds. This year’s event consists of three contribution categories: student support, critical needs and academics and innovation.

The event serves as a way to unite anyone with connections to App State through celebration and donation, according to the iBackApp website. Students are encouraged to wear App State’s black and gold color scheme, post on social media using #iBackAPP and make any donation they wish to different areas on campus.

iBackApp is a campus-wide event, with all aspects of the App State community participating in some way, shape or form, across more than just Boone. Alumni across the country are hosting events to support the university within their local communities, from Charlotte and Asheville to New York City and Atlanta.

App State’s campuses in Boone and Hickory are planning the biggest celebrations, with the Boone campus holding an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sanford Mall, and the Hickory campus holding an event from 5-7 p.m. in the student lounge.

Prospective donors can donate to the iBackApp initiative on the day of or through the early donation portal, allowing them to choose any area within the three aforementioned categories to send their donations toward for a greater cause.

While iBackApp will host its in-person campaign events on Wednesday, the donation campaign has already begun and will continue until the beginning of spring break.

The 2023 iBackApp campaign managed to raise over $1.75 million across the many different donation categories, including nearly $200,000 given to the Walker College of Business, $67,000 toward the Appalachian Fund to finance scholarships for students and almost $11,000 to AppKids to provide local children with warm clothes and other necessities.

This year’s event contains several donation opportunities within its three overarching categories, including the Mountaineer Emergency Fund, Student Veteran Support, University Sustainability and the previously mentioned Walker College of Business and Appalachian Fund.

With one week left until spring break, students and staff across both App State campuses and further across the country can celebrate their pride for App State in honor of iBackApp 2024.