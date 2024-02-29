The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

App State announces termination of unlimited Google storage space

Mountaineers fall to Troy in 102-69 defeat

Meet Sophie Mead: The student who sued the General Assembly

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 4: LOVE

Mountaineers clinch share of regular season title with win over ODU

Mountaineers pull off comeback victory against ETSU

Child, parent struck by vehicle on Blowing Rock Road

Child, parent struck by vehicle on Blowing Rock Road

Siri Patterson, News Editor
February 29, 2024
This is a developing story as more information becomes available.

Update: In an email written at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Sergeant Dennis O’Neal of Boone Police said there have been no arrests or charges filed at this time. 

A child was injured in a vehicular accident on Blowing Rock Road Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. 

According to a news release from Boone Police, the child and their parent were attempting to cross the road when they were struck by a motor vehicle. 

The child was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with “life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition,” according to the news release.

The state of the parent has not been shared. 

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing. 

Boone Police, Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics responded to the accident. App State police also assisted. 

App State Police could not be reached for additional comment to provide further information.

About the Contributor
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.

