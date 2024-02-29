Child, parent struck by vehicle on Blowing Rock Road

This is a developing story as more information becomes available.

Update: In an email written at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Sergeant Dennis O’Neal of Boone Police said there have been no arrests or charges filed at this time.

A child was injured in a vehicular accident on Blowing Rock Road Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.

According to a news release from Boone Police, the child and their parent were attempting to cross the road when they were struck by a motor vehicle.

The child was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with “life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition,” according to the news release.

The state of the parent has not been shared.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Boone Police, Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics responded to the accident. App State police also assisted.