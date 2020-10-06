Fashion of Boone: Blue light glasses

As students overwhelmingly take classes online this school year, many may be experiencing new and frequent headaches. Computer screens emit blue light, which can cause headaches that some may experience. Luckily, there is a stylish tool to combat this: blue-light-blocking glasses.

These glasses filter the blue light, which affects how human brains produce melatonin. This is why you may experience fatigue or headaches after prolonged exposure to computer or phone screens.

COVID guidelines have forced teachers and professors to switch to a remote learning, requiring students to attend classes via video conferencing and complete many assignments online.

Abby Priest purchased her blue-light-filtering glasses for her remote learning. For a while Priest had been experiencing severe headaches that were ultimately caused by excessive exposure to her computer screen. Having a technologically-demanding job editing student work and organizing online files, it is hard for Priest to avoid this.

“About a year ago I was having really bad headaches, it felt like my eyes were just tired,” Priest said.

Priest works as an events coordinator and scheduler and is a full-time student, so she spends a lot of time on her computer. Priest says she has noticed a difference in the way she feels after a long day of class since she started wearing them.

“They have been a super radical and transformative experience, they ended up being really helpful. I have noticed I have more energy even after having three or four Zoom classes a day,” Priest said.

While glasses are typically meant to correct vision, you can find non-prescription glasses with the blue light filter added to the lenses. This gives students who do not need glasses a way to shield their eyes from the blue light. They also double as a trendy statement piece.

Holli Flanagan is a graduate student at App State who works for the University Writing Center. She says working from home has increased her screen time. Flanagan uses her glasses for her migraines and to tie together outfits.

Blue light glasses come in a myriad of frame shapes and styles. While many wearers opt for a neutral pair to match everything, others reach for vibrant pinks and purples to express their personality.

“I was very specific with the style and the frames because I did want them to look good on my face,” Flanagan said.

The shape and color of the frames suit everyone a bit differently. If you have a more round face you might find a bold angular frame compliments you better. Those with a square or oval shape may like how rounder, thinner frames look on them.

Flanagan’s go-to style is a dark tortoise patterned browline frame. Flanagan purchased her glasses from Warby Parker but recommends Amazon for those looking for non-prescription.

“More people are wearing them because of remote learning and because they are the only thing people might see on the screen, your glasses might speak for your personality instead of your clothes,” Flanagan said.