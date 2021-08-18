Fitted+for+the+first+day

The overcast weather didn’t stop Mountaineers from showing up and showing out for the first day of classes. While some aren’t quite ready to ditch the pajamas, others use the opportunity to lead their way through the classrooms with style. When you’re young, your first day of school outfits are something that are photographed and treasured. Why stop now? These students prove that there’s still magic behind the idea of dressing up for the first day of class.

Gallery | 5 Photos Xanayra Marin-Lopez For Emily Gillikin (left) and Chloe Strong (right), their styles “depend what the day is.” For the first day of classes, the two both embrace white tops with brown and black pants, tied together with bright and colorful accents from their shoes and supporting accessories.