Fitted for the first day
August 18, 2021
The overcast weather didn’t stop Mountaineers from showing up and showing out for the first day of classes. While some aren’t quite ready to ditch the pajamas, others use the opportunity to lead their way through the classrooms with style. When you’re young, your first day of school outfits are something that are photographed and treasured. Why stop now? These students prove that there’s still magic behind the idea of dressing up for the first day of class.
Aubrey is a sophomore from Cary, N.C., majoring in communication, public relations.
(She/Her)
Email: smithac23@appstate.edu
Xanayra Marin-Lopez (she/they) is a junior journalism major and media studies minor from Clinton, NC.
Email: marinlopezxn@appstate.edu
Twitter: @xanayraml
