Football, finance: How Cam Peoples is making a difference

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers struggles continue against Marshall

Mountaineers struggles continue against Marshall

April 30, 2024

Student guide to graduation

Student guide to graduation

April 29, 2024

Mountaineer baseball sweeps Panthers on the road

Mountaineer baseball sweeps Panthers on the road

April 29, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Implementation of required first year seminar course

Letter to the Editor: Implementation of required first year seminar course

April 29, 2024

Vampire flick ‘Abigail’ is a bloody pirou-letdown

Vampire flick ‘Abigail’ is a bloody pirou-letdown

April 29, 2024

OPINION: Modern music sucks

OPINION: Modern music sucks

April 29, 2024

Football, finance: How Cam Peoples is making a difference

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
April 29, 2024
Cam+Peoples+celebrates+in+the+endzone+after+scoring+against+Miami+Sept.+11%2C+2021.+Peoples+ran+for+95+yards+and+one+touchdown+against+the+Hurricanes.+
Courtesy of Andy McLean, App State Athletics
Cam Peoples celebrates in the endzone after scoring against Miami Sept. 11, 2021. Peoples ran for 95 yards and one touchdown against the Hurricanes.

With summer approaching and the collegiate sports season nearing an end, senior App State athletes will walk across the graduation stage with diplomas in-hand, wondering what the future holds for them. A former Mountaineer running back is an example of how the journey after graduation for college athletes is an uphill climb to the mountain top. 

Cam Peoples, a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management spring 2022 graduate has made an impact off the field as a financial representative, while continuing his football career at the professional football level. 

“I’m definitely gonna take on the task of doing both,” Peoples said about his plan for the present and future. “I already know what I’m gonna do next and I know what I’m doing now.”

Since last suiting up for the Black and Gold in 2022 and finishing a 2,830 rushing yard and 33 touchdown collegiate career, Peoples declared for the NFL Draft and signed with the Carolina Panthers after the draft. He received the call from former Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley, getting the opportunity to remain in the Carolinas after a five-year App State career. 

“He lets me know that they wanted me to come play for him, and I was all for it,” Peoples said.

Following the agreement, Peoples participated in a rookie mini-camp before the start of organized team activities. Once OTA’s began, Peoples connected and competed alongside fellow Panthers running backs Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown.

After OTA’s, the off-season grind continued as Peoples trained with rookie quarterback Bryce Young in Texas before the two-week long NFL training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina at the beginning of August. 

“He’s a big, strong guy,” said former Panthers head coach Frank Reich. “I want to see him with the pads on, and see if he can do any damage. I’m looking forward to that.”

At the end of training camp, the three-week long NFL Preseason kicked off, but as each game passed, Peoples was not receiving much utilization, realizing the Panthers were going to go in a different direction. 

Carolina waived Peoples August 26, making him a free agent. After a couple of weeks, he conducted a workout with the Atlanta Falcons, but didn’t hear anything back. 

“It was a humbling experience, to say the least, but it was definitely well needed,” Peoples said.

Former Mountaineers running back Cam Peoples walks out onto the field prior to App State’s matchup against Elon Sept. 18, 2021. Peoples rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. (Max Correa)

While it wasn’t the outcome Peoples wanted, he and his agent formulated a game plan together for what was next. 

Throughout his time with the Panthers, Peoples met with financial advisors from March to July, and connected with Northwestern Mutual to learn how everything works and put together a plan. 

“Instead of starting with your finances, our advisors start with you designing your plan around your priorities to help you reach your goals while protecting everything you’ve worked so hard for,” stated Northwestern Mutual’s website.

After being waived, Peoples reconnected and was set up in Charlotte to go through the interview process, went through an MPA and attained other licenses to get started. 

“I’ve always been interested and fascinated with how money works, but also being able to help people is always a big thing of mine,” Peoples said.

Once he started, the day-to-day work included reaching out to people and forming connections on a personal level to not only discuss financials, but to “just talk.” When a day includes meetings, Peoples finds out their goals and plans accordingly to find what a client is looking for.

“It’s just a grind,” Peoples said. “It is almost like football.”

Peoples’ inspiration to become a financial advisor comes from knowing where he and the demographic came from to educate “ourselves” on money. 

“It’s just because they’re in an area where they’re financially secure, and they’re not afraid to expand their knowledge on money,” Peoples said. “A lot of people where I come from, and especially in the African American community, are afraid to open up about money.”

Stemming from the motivation of wanting to make it into the NFL and profit as a player, he’s aimed to provide for his family to be “the caveat that we never had.” His motive has always been to put his family, his people and his community in the best possible position. 

While Peoples discovered a passion off the field, he continues to pursue financial advising during and after his professional football career. One of his long-term goals is building a team around him and having his own firm to continue to help people understand how money should work and how it will benefit their entire family. 

In the meantime, Peoples continues advising while playing at the professional level as he signed with the Edmonton Elks for the upcoming summer CFL season.

“I’m looking forward to getting there,” Peoples said. “It really means just a new opportunity and a chance to keep playing the game that I love.”

Playing for the Elks will be Peoples’ first time out of the country as he’ll play all across Canada during the 21-week season.  

“I don’t think there’s a day since I’ve signed where I haven’t said the word Canada,” Peoples said.

Before signing with the Elks, Peoples trained alongside former Mountaineers running back Darrynton Evans. As the two still live in Charlotte, they’ve continued their lasting friendship that formed in Boone. Whether it’s telling stories, hanging out or training together, “football brings people together.”

In anticipation of the Elks training camp beginning May 12, Peoples will still meet with clients while studying to receive all of his investment licenses. He will also prepare physically and mentally, learning the Elks’ offense by connecting with coaches before heading to Edmonton. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Chance Chamberlain
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Max Correa
Max Correa, Photojournalist
Max Correa (he/him) is a senior Biochemistry major from Black Mountain, NC.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *