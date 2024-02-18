The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

February 17, 2024

February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024

Free tax filing session offers advice, student aid

Andrew Rice, Reporter
February 17, 2024
Andrew Rice
Zachary Lachance, a lecturer in the accounting department, poses with a picture outside of the tax filing help session. The session was held noon-4 p.m. on Thursday in the Plemmons Student Union alongside graduate student Micah Carroll.

Tax day is April 15 and students at App State are eligible for education credits and returns. With this in mind, the Department of Accounting held a free tax filing help session Thursday. 

The session offered advice for students filing their tax returns and free filing help for students who make less than $79,000 per year. Students were asked to bring income forms from the 2023 fiscal year to complete the free tax evaluations. 

“I’m scared every year that I’m gonna accidentally commit tax fraud,” said Micah Carroll, a graduate student in student affairs administration who helped run the session. “It could be a really big source of anxiety for a lot of students so if we can help alleviate that just by showing up for a few hours then we would love to do that.”

Carroll partnered with Zachary Lachance, a lecturer in the Department of Accounting, to run the help session in the union. 

A common misconception students have, Lachance said, is they will not receive a substantial return on their taxes. Lachance said this is not true and that students have many options to receive returns on their taxes.

One option, Lachance said, is educational tax credits. The American Opportunity Tax Credit is designed to help students claimed as dependents and independents when filing for taxes. The credit applies for four consecutive filing years. 

“A lot of students get up to $1,000 on their federal return which is great,” Lachance said. 

Another option Lachance said was important is the ability for students making more than $13,850 per year to receive employer withholdings. 

Employers withhold certain amounts of taxed income to protect employees’ overtime from being taxed. When a worker’s overtime is taxed, they can be moved into a tax bracket that inaccurately reflects their income for a certain filing period, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue’s website

Lachance said students can receive the withheld income if they file tax returns as early as 2020. 

Lachance said he encourages students to take advantage of the resources available through the university because most resources to help students with taxes are not free. 

The help sessions at App State are part of the IRS funds services, which are across the country to help people making less than $79,000 per year invest in local economies. 

“Most people get refunds, at least in the clientele I’m talking about,” Lachance said. “Those dollars are just going right back into your local economy.” 

Carroll and Lachance said they hope to hold another help session in Plemmons Student Union to make the presence of the tax labs more accessible to students. 

Meanwhile, they said students can come to Peacock Hall room 3015 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. for help filing their taxes until April 10.

Charlie Bourne, senior sustainable development major and vice president of the SSBA, discusses the club Jan. 31, 2024. The SSBA meet bi-monthly and have projects like creating a sustainable certification program for local businesses.
Student Sustainable Business Association implements sustainable practices
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.
'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93
App State faculty recommends Black history education resources
App State faculty recommends Black history education resources
About the Contributor
Andrew Rice, Reporter
Andrew Rice (he/him) is a sophomore communications studies, journalism major, political science minor from Cary, NC.

