Fully+vaccinated+students+eligible+for+discounted+Luke+Combs+tickets

Students who have uploaded their fully vaccinated status to MedPortal will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to Luke Combs’ upcoming concert at The Rock, University Services announced in an email Thursday.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at Holmes Convocation Center, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Students can purchase up to two tickets each, and each ticket will cost $33.33. Upon purchasing, students must present a valid App State ID and their vaccine card.

The discounted tickets to Combs’ long-awaited concert are a part of the university’s vaccination incentive program, which enters fully vaccinated students, staff and faculty into a pool for prizes drawn weekly.

The concert will take place at Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 4, after a series of rescheduling and postponement from its original date of May 2020.