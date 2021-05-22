After a “Hurricane” of rescheduling, Luke Combs announces new concert date in the high country

After a year of rescheduling and postponing, Boone country music fans can breathe a sigh of relief — Luke Combs’ concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium has been rescheduled for Sept. 4.

Combs announced the new date Friday via Twitter writing, “Been waiting a long time for this show, and I can promise it will be worth the wait!”

BOONE, NC – I’m excited to announce the new date for the show at Kidd Brewer Stadium is Sep. 4, 2021. Been waiting a long time for this show, and I can promise it will be worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/TyWKfFWImM — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 21, 2021

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter for the rescheduled concert.

“Can’t wait!!!!!” Jordan Sereno wrote on Twitter.

Can’t wait!!!!! — Jordan Sereno (@jsshokies) May 21, 2021

While many are glad the concert is happening, some fans won’t be able to make the rescheduled date.

“Glad its finally happening, but I will have to happily miss it, getting married that day! Have a great show!” Twitter user Koy wrote.

Glad its finally happening, but I will have to happily miss it, getting married that day! Have a great show! — Koy (@KoyBoy73) May 21, 2021

The concert was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the performance a year. In April, Combs announced the concert would be postponed, with a new date to be announced.

Tickets purchased for the original date will still be honored for the new date, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase for ticket holders unable to attend, according to a university email sent Friday.

Those who purchased tickets on campus can receive refunds at Holmes Convocation Center. Refund processing will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-10 and June 15-17. To meet audit requirements, those wishing to make refunds must bring the ticket with them and make all refund payments via check.

The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate and mass gathering and capacity limits on May 14, a comfort for concert-goers.