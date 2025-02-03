The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Gov. Josh Stein visits Boone, announces small business grants for High Country

Noah Williford, Photojournalist
February 3, 2025
Noah Williford
Governor Josh Stein begins his announcement of the fund at the Boone Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 31.

High Country small business owners gathered on Friday in the Boone Chamber of Commerce for an announcement by Gov. Josh Stein. 

Stein has previously made visits to Western North Carolina and met with President Donald Trump to determine the direction of funds for the region moving forward. 

At the summit, Stein announced a $30 million grant program for small businesses affected by Hurricane Helene in partnership with Dogwood Health Trust. With him were speakers from Dogwood Health Trust, Habitat for Humanity, Baptists on Mission and RiverGirl Fishing Co.

Susan Mims, resident and CEO of Dogwood Health Trust, begins her announcement on Dogwood’s $10 million commitment to the Western North Carolina Small Business Grant Program on Jan. 31. (Noah Williford)

“I am excited to announce that the state of North Carolina will be putting up 20 million dollars, and Dogwood Trust is going to be adding another 10 million dollars for a new pool of small business grants of $30 million,” Stein said. “It became apparent that this was essentially a proof point, this is a desperately needed program, and so we were happy to be able to come together to increase the total amount of resources.”

In addition to the announcement, stories were shared from those involved with local businesses in Western North Carolina.

Renata Dos Santos, co-owner of RiverGirl Fishing Co. in Todd, shared her experiences in trying to keep her business afloat after lack of income from this year’s tourist season. 

“Many, like us, accumulate resources over the years,” Dos Santos said. “It is challenging, to say the least, to rebuild 20 years worth of our livelihoods in just a few months. That’s why we stand here in support of this grant program.”

To end the summit, speakers from Baptists on Mission and Habitat for Humanity spoke on their experiences with their organizations after the Hurricane. Together, the two organizations have completed over 5,000 projects since Helene hit and are currently working on an additional 300 build and repair sites across Western North Carolina with hundreds of volunteers.

Marlow Foster, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity, turns to acknowledge his peers as he gives his speech on relief efforts on Jan. 31. (Noah Williford)

“We’re so thankful for these funds and for the disaster relief grant that we received from the General Assembly before Helene even hit,” said Executive Director-Treasurer of Baptists on Mission, Richard Brunson. “We’re gonna use all these funds to purchase building materials to be used by volunteers to help families get back in their homes.”

For Stein, the hope is that these announcements will be the beginning of a snowball effect, uniting people across the state to look towards rebuilding the region. 

“Whether you are a local government, a philanthropy, a corporation, a nonprofit or just a person in your community, there is a role for you to play in helping Western North Carolina come back,” Stein said. “When our small businesses thrive, we all thrive.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal