The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to hurricane victims: “This is a team effort”

Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
October 3, 2024
Hayden Wittenborn
Gov. Roy Cooper answers questions about his response efforts after Hurricane Helene in western N.C. on Oct. 3.
Moss Brennan and Gabe Plitt
Courtesy of Moss Brennan Edited by: Gabe Plitt

Gov. Roy Cooper visited Boone Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to speak with citizens, business owners and local representatives about hurricane response efforts by the state government. 

Walking along King Street, Cooper stopped in front of Mast General Store, shaking hands and asking locals about their homes and how they are faring through the recovery process. 

In attendance were many local leaders, including North Carolina House Representative Ray Pickett, Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle and Watauga County Commissioner Larry Turnbow. 

Representatives of organizations that have spearheaded relief efforts, such as FEMA, NCDOT and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, were available for questions as well. 

“We know that the people of western North Carolina are resilient,” Cooper said. “This is going to be a strong short-term response and a strong long-term recovery.”

After a walkthrough of King Street, Gov. Roy Cooper addresses concerns about the hurricane relief efforts in western N.C. on Oct. 3. (Hayden Wittenborn)

Cooper provided some updates about North Carolina’s response to the hurricane, and said his office is working closely with utility companies to get power, water and cell service to rural parts of western North Carolina. 

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, Cooper said, and there are currently 31 aircrafts conducting search and rescue operations. 

“We are continuing to work to open arteries into this area to provide for supplies, rescue teams,” Cooper said. “We are in contact with all of our hospitals and medical facilities and rest homes, looking to make sure that they have oxygen and other medical supplies that they need.”

Cooper said he encourages people to register with FEMA for disaster support, which can be done online, through the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.

“We’ve already got over 50,000 people to register for FEMA assistance and about $6 million has already gone out,” Cooper said. 

App State, Lees McRae, UNC-Asheville and other institutions of higher education are working to support their students, faculty and staff, as many have been left displaced or without vital resources. Cooper said the state is grateful to these institutions for their support of students, and he and other government agencies will work with students and their families throughout the relief process. 

We know that we have the best array of public and private universities in the country and many of them are right here in western North Carolina,” Cooper said. “We want them to be able to continue their mission as soon as possible and to get them back up and running as soon as possible.

After speaking to the crowd and asking questions, Cooper spent some additional time speaking individually with locals about their experience through the hurricane and the recovery process.

 Lucas Jenkins, a graduate student in accounting, approached Cooper with a list of small towns in North Carolina he was concerned about, asking Cooper to look into these towns. Cooper took a photo of the list on his phone and thanked Jenkins for speaking to him about it.

Graduate student Lucas Jenkins speaks one-on-one with Gov. Roy Cooper and presents a list of towns for Cooper to look into on Oct. 3. (Hayden Wittenborn)

Jenkins’ mom works at a hospice facility in western North Carolina that operates as an independent hospital and Jenkins said he is worried by the lack of support he has seen for his mother’s facility and others like it in the area. 

“She has worked tirelessly to make sure that her patients are OK, which she has lost, unfortunately, more than a couple of patients to this event,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is a resident in Mitchell County and said he still lacks water and power in his home. Traveling around the county, Jenkins said the roads are in bad condition and some continue to worsen with traffic. 

After speaking with Cooper about his concerns for the rural towns in western North Carolina, Jenkins said he is still unsure of what support he will see in the coming weeks. 

All I know is he saw the names and now he knows and somebody sat here and told him firsthand just how bad it is,” Jenkins said. “I’m sure a lot of other people have but I feel like I wouldn’t be doing my part if I hadn’t come down here and told him myself.” 

Tina Houston is a local resident and owner of restaurants Betty’s Biscuits and The Beacon who got a chance to speak with the governor. 

“I adore Governor Cooper. I think his energy has always been around the safety of North Carolina,” Houston said. “I mean, he puts people first for sure.”

Houston lives in Zionville and said she has seen firsthand how extreme the destruction is in rural areas. She said her power returned yesterday and it “felt like a miracle.”

Houston said she has seen efforts of relief and rescue in more populated areas of the county but is concerned about help available to rural areas.

Owners of Betty’s Biscuits, Zach Anderson and Tina Houston, pose for a photo with Gov. Roy Cooper, center, outside of their business on Oct. 3. (Hayden Wittenborn)

 “It’s really concerning,” Houston said. “That’s where people with less income live and elderly people.” 

Turnbow said he intended to speak to Cooper about areas in western North Carolina and Watauga County that have been severely affected economically and individuals who are still unreachable due to inaccessible roads. 

Turnbow offered his gratitude on behalf of the county to Emergency Services Director Will Holt, who has been coordinating emergency response in the county. Turnbow said he encourages people to reach out to the Watauga County Commissioners office and speak to them about any concerns they have. 

“This this is a team effort,” Cooper said. “I want to say too, we’re grateful for all of our volunteer organizations and people of faith that have been coordinated to work throughout western North Carolina.

IMG_1243
Hayden Wittenborn
County Commissioner Larry Turnbow talks about the devastation of Hurricane Helene in Boone outside the Mast General Store on Oct. 3.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$1660
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Siri Patterson
Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Moss Brennan
Moss Brennan, Reporter
Moss Brennan (he/him) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science and media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor, News Editor and most recently as the Editor-in-Chief. The past two summers Moss has interned as a foreign desk reporter for The Washington Times and as a data/general reporter for The Virginian-Pilot. Moss is back at The Appalachian for the 2020 fall semester to help cover the 2020 election in Watauga County.  Moss can be reached by email at brennanmp@appstate.edu. You can follow him on Twitter @mosbren. 
Gabe Plitt
Gabe Plitt, Multimedia Editor
Gabriel Plitt (he/him) is a junior Journalism major with a minor in Political Science at Appalachian State University. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$1660
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal