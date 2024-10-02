Local leaders provide updates after Hurricane Helene

Updates about the status of the Town of Boone, Watauga County and App State after Hurricane Helene were provided by representatives of each party Tuesday.

App State Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes facilitated the press conference, held in the McKinney Alumni Center at 4 p.m.

There were 16 representatives present to speak or answer questions, including Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle, App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris and Director of Watauga County Emergency Management Will Holt. Other organizations such as the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Boone Police Department, Blue Ridge Energy and App State Police had representatives present to answer questions.

Holt was the first to speak after the opening remarks, and said efforts to relieve those affected are moving as fast as possible. Holt said Hurricane Helene is the “worst natural disaster in modern history” that has occurred in Watauga County.

All departments in Watauga County, the North Carolina Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Swiftwater/Flood Rescue Working Group assisted in search and rescue missions across the county, Holt said. There is one search and rescue team remaining in Watauga County.

Holt said there have been two confirmed deaths and numerous others injured in Watauga County.

“We deeply grieve the loss of life and livelihood, not just in Watauga County, but throughout the High Country, as our neighbors in Ashe and Avery Counties, southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee all come to grips with what is now our new normal for the foreseeable future,” Holt said.

There are currently 200 roads in Watauga County that are closed due to fallen trees, flood damage, mudslides and sinkholes and some roads that “simply do not exist anymore,” Holt said.

Efforts to reopen these roads are being assisted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Southern Disaster Recovery and the North Carolina Forest Service.

“In addition to river flooding, 20 inches of rain fell over a widespread area, bringing devastation to our infrastructure as the mountains simply gave way under the weight of wind and rain,” Holt said.

Holt said over 2,000 calls to 911 were received the first day of the hurricane, and call volume has remained high. For context, Holt said the county typically receives an average of 3,000 calls a month.

According to North Carolina Emergency Management, those wishing to report a missing person or request a welfare check should call NC211, also reachable at 1-888-892-1162.

Estimating how many people are missing or currently located in an unreachable area has been made difficult by the lack of cell service and internet. Holt said because many people have attempted to seek shelter and vital resources by hiking out of their home, welfare checks have not been effective in some cases.

“The folks in the mountain, we’re resilient,” Holt said. “We’re not gonna sit and wait, you know, we’re gonna come and get help where we can get it.”

Mayor Futrelle said there have been some changes in the day-to-day operation of the town as relief and recovery efforts have been underway, such as the removal of the boil water advisory Monday and an extension of the town curfew hours to 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Futrelle said those planning on traveling to the county should stay home.

“As big as your heart is, the best thing you can do now is just stay where you are,” Futrelle said. “It is not actually helpful for us to have an influx of traffic, an influx of folks who want to see what the damage looks like, an influx of folks who, with the best intentions, want to help in some way.”

He said the best way to support Watauga County and Boone from afar is to contact the organizations doing work, such as Red Cross or Samaritan’s Purse, and ask what can be done.

Futrelle spent a majority of his speaking time thanking those who have offered assistance and provided vital resources throughout the crisis and commended Boone and Watauga County citizens for their efforts to help each other.

“We know who we are. We know what we are capable of doing and we are doing that now,” Futrelle said. “We are being good neighbors and good friends, and we are helping each other.”

Futrelle thanked App State for its work providing temporary shelter with the Red Cross in the Holmes Convocation Center, providing access points for donated supplies and provisions and providing free meals in dining halls.

Norris said there have been over 40,000 free meals served since Friday at App State dining halls.

Planning for academic continuity has begun, Norris said, as the university continues to support the campus and the community.

Throughout the hurricane, Norris said campus briefly lost power and internet services, which was restored Friday. Free Wi-Fi is being provided in locations on campus, including Plemmons Student Union, Sanford Mall and Central Dining Hall.

Significant water damage affected Walker Hall, Varsity Gym, Rankin Science and academic areas in Holmes Convocation Center. The residence halls did not sustain any structural damage, and remain open to students alongside recreation centers on campus.

Norris said she is incredibly grateful to the emergency responders, volunteers and utility service providers who have supported App State throughout the recovery process.

“As you have heard, this disaster has been devastating to so many. Widespread loss of power and water, along with significant transportation and communication issues are affecting our students, faculty and staff,” Norris said. “Some have lost everything.”

Norris said those who wish to support the Mountaineers community can donate to the App State Disaster Relief Fund.