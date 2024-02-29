The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

2
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

3
OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

4
Hole Lotta Doughnuts offers customers a variety of different flavored syrups for their espresso drinks.

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

5
App State announces termination of unlimited Google storage space

App State announces termination of unlimited Google storage space

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers fall to Troy in 102-69 defeat

Mountaineers fall to Troy in 102-69 defeat

February 29, 2024

Meet Sophie Mead: The student who sued the General Assembly

Meet Sophie Mead: The student who sued the General Assembly

February 29, 2024

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 4: LOVE

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 4: LOVE

February 29, 2024

Mountaineers clinch share of regular season title with win over ODU

Mountaineers clinch share of regular season title with win over ODU

February 29, 2024

Mountaineers pull off comeback victory against ETSU

Mountaineers pull off comeback victory against ETSU

February 29, 2024

Child, parent struck by vehicle on Blowing Rock Road

Child, parent struck by vehicle on Blowing Rock Road

February 29, 2024

How Mexican and Appalachian music intersect

Makayla Muñoz
February 29, 2024
How+Mexican+and+Appalachian+music+intersect
Rian Hughes

From speaking about the importance of Fandango and son jarocho music in Veracruz, Mexico to playing it on her jarana jarocha as everyone clapped along, Sophia Enríquez filled the hall with Latino culture. Her talk, “Fandango Futurities: Listening for the Nuevo South and an Emerging Southern Son,” took place in Schaffel Recital Hall in Broyhill Music Center on Feb. 22. 

Enríquez is the Andrew W. Mellon Assistant Professor of Music, Latinx Studies, and Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies at Duke University, primarily working in the intersections of Latino and Appalachian regional culture.

As a part of the Music Humanities Community Conversation Series hosted by the Hayes School of Music and the Center for Appalachian Studies, the webpage states that it aims to engage community members in “current topics in music humanities.”

Jacob Kopcienski, an assistant professor of musicology at App State and coordinator of the event, talked about the importance of the series.

“Having the speaker series here feels really important because we can learn about ideas not by reading or consuming media, but all gathering in the same space, hearing the same person talk, and being able to have a conversation immediately after the event, it can impact us as we continue to go forward either as students or as faculty members,” Kopcienski said.

Kopcienski began the event by thanking everyone who made the event possible and introducing Enríquez. She started her presentation with her background of growing up in Southern Ohio, and why she got interested in and became more involved in Appalachian Studies.

“I grew uneasy with how my own experiences as a part of a Mexican American family blended with Appalachian heritage were not part of the stories that I was encountering,” Enríquez said.

From there, she started with the first part, “Fandango in the South,” of a three part presentation, saying, “it starts in one south and ends in another.”

She referenced the roots of Fandango, specifically the type coming from Veracruz, Mexico that partners with son jarocho music, a genre that originated in Afro Mexican communities in the 1800s. She said this music is commonly accompanied by “a percussive form of dancing” on a raised wooden platform.

She showed videos of this taking place in Veracruz, followed by performing a verse from “Buscapiés” on her jarana jarocha. Loosely translating to “firecracker,” she talked about its connection to nature, where these explosive performances were often held at night by Afro Mexican and mestizo communities to bypass the oppressive rules of the colonial government.

What draws many people to the genre according to Enríquez is its accessibility, as it is easy to teach to children.

“The Fandango might be deceptively underwhelming, and yet its ability to capture one’s attention, that’s where its complexity lies, an ever shifting rhythmic center and the uncertainty of the improvisation and overall it’s adaptability to place,” Enríquez said. 

Transitioning to the present day, she talked about the “Fandango de Durham,” a live event featuring Mexican and Mexican American performers that brought Fandango to the South. The event helped fund Indigenous weavers in Southern Veracruz along with promoting local Latino artists and food trucks in the Raleigh-Durham area.

She moved on to the second part of the presentation, “A Not So Nuevo South: Forgotten Roots,” where she spoke about the migration of Latino families in the early twentieth century after the Mexican-American War. She mentioned her own family history when her grandparents moved to the U.S. as sharecroppers. Though they experienced a racialized existence in the Nuevo South, they still maintained a strong Mexican identity.

“At the core, the Nuevo South is fraught with the complexity and impossibility of its racialized context in history from which its music is not separate,” Enríquez said.

She detailed the history of the Carter Family, renowned folk singers who grew famous in Appalachia. They had great influence on singers like Lydia Mendoza, a skilled mandolin player who fused styles, when they moved near the U.S.-Mexico border. Enríquez played “Panchita” by Lydia Mendoza in order to hear her style that became known as Tejano music.

With this history, she noted how white people have dominated Appalachian music. 

“I unpack ‘mountain music’ as this caricature of Appalachian music and the widespread notion that always is codified in music and racialized as white,” Enríquez said.

She cited the example of the banjo as an instrument rooting from Black musicians in Appalachia and in the Caribbean that white Appalachians took claim of. 

In the final part, “Fandango Futurities at the Mountain Fiesta,” she talked about the Mountain Fiesta Festival which takes place in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. Like the Fandango de Durham, it embraces local performers and celebrates the intersections of Appalachia and the Mexican American Community.

To demonstrate the connections between the two, she played a Mexilachian rendition of “Buscapiés” with the verses by Brenci Patiño.

“I think that this poetic interpretation of Mexilachia through son jarocho really brings into focus not only son jarocho’s poetic investment in place, but the way it is malleable to a new place, especially when that place carries so many cultural residences,” Enríquez said.

She ended the conversation by talking about the way in which Latino people gather and the futurity of the music genre.

“The futurity of the Fandango in the South is that of a community practice that allows us to tell more complete stories, build better relationships and help us understand our current and future perplexities more fully, challenging our ideas about who makes home in the South and what that sounds like,” Enríquez said.

The next installment of the Music Humanities Community Conversation Series titled “Archives and Community: Remembering Queer Cultural Organizing in Appalachia” takes place March 28 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. in the Schaffel Recital Hall featuring Kopcienski.

The audience sways and dances along with the musicians. Saturday, Feb. 24.
PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone
VIDEO: Scenes from Boone Docs

The third annual Boone Docs Film Festival took place Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in downtown Boone. The festival ...

Reggae band, Rastacoustic, performed their second annual Bob Marley birthday bash at Boone Saloon. This performance took place on Feb. 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.
Reggae: A story of race, religion and redemption
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *