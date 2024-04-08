The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
DEI Committee and SGA Liaison Amarah Din speaks at the Student Government Association meeting in the Linville Falls Room on March 5.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

2
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

3
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

4
Illustration to the Editor: Sheri Everts and the throne of misplaced priorities

Illustration to the Editor: Sheri Everts and the throne of misplaced priorities

5
OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Best of Boone 2024: Best of Lifestyle

Best of Boone 2024: Best of Lifestyle

April 8, 2024

Best of Boone 2024: Best of Food

Best of Boone 2024: Best of Food

April 8, 2024

County tax system results in $49 million loss for Boone

County tax system results in $49 million loss for Boone

April 8, 2024

Leah’s Lens: Pride cannot and will not be erased

Leah’s Lens: Pride cannot and will not be erased

April 8, 2024

Best of Boone 2024: Best for Alumni

April 8, 2024

App State women’s basketball announces new head coach

App State women’s basketball announces new head coach

April 8, 2024

Leah’s Lens: Pride cannot and will not be erased

Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
April 8, 2024
Leahs+Lens%3A+Pride+cannot+and+will+not+be+erased
Kaitlyn Close

For years, App State has been a university in which students who identify as LGBTQ+ feel safe and can freely express themselves. It has been an inclusive environment for all, providing a nonjudgmental space full of like minded individuals. At least, until now. 

Whether it be the renaming of Pride Week, drag artists no longer being able to perform at university events or the mysterious termination of four employees who identify as LGBTQ+, all signs point to the erasure of said safe space. One would think that a public university would become more progressive as time passed, but App State is doing the opposite. 

Though it is only four months into 2024, the year has shaped up to be both a monumental and terrifying year for thousands of U.S. residents. With the upcoming presidential election mirroring that of 2020 as Trump and Biden take center stage, it is difficult to not worry about the future of the country. Trump has already stated his plans to erase all progress within the LGBTQ+ community, including redacting legislation that protects the community. 

Through the instability of the national political climate, it is extremely important to have a more stable environment one can turn to during tough times. College campuses act as this environment for many, as well as somewhere they can be themselves with no judgment.

Many LGBTQ+ children and young adults do not feel safe in their own home, whether that be because of those they live with, the political climate of their hometown or their community. Often, these young adults cannot wait to leave, and going to college is their first opportunity to do just that. The second Pride Week was changed to Spring Fest, App State administration single handedly took this safe space away.

One reason for the name change was so it could be more inclusive for those who do not identify with the LGBTQ+ community — this seems much more like a sorry excuse than a real reason. The week is supposed to be all about queer representation and inclusivity, two things that those who are not within the community get every other week in the year. 

The name change was not the only attack on the LGBTQ+ community that App State has dropped on their students in the last few weeks. The Boone Barbies, a local drag group that has performed at multiple university sponsored events, recently learned that “drag related events have recently been canceled or de-queered by Appalachian State University.” It is very difficult to not think there was malicious intent behind this when the group was never explicitly told, but rather had to figure it out on their own.

This news was met with immediate backlash from the student body, and rightfully so. There is absolutely no excuse for no longer allowing drag shows and it is repulsive that administration cannot even offer an explanation. 

Thousands of students came to App State ecstatic to finally be in a place where they feel comfortable to be themselves — it was ripped out from under them before they knew what was happening. The censoring of LGBTQ+ events and the community is unacceptable, and those responsible for the decision should feel ashamed of themselves.

The news even made Teen Vogue, giving App State national attention, though not the kind upper administrators would like to see. There are anti-DEI bills being passed in other Republican states, and some think the recent censorship at App State may be correlated. 

The Diversity and Inclusion page contains a quote from the chancellor, reading “At App State, we believe making real and powerful differences in the world is grounded in diversity and inclusion of thought, belief, and community.” It seems as if this is currently being translated to “We care about you and your wellbeing as long as you aren’t an art student or LGBTQ+.”

The App State community will not stop fighting against the censorship and maltreatment of thousands of students. Changing the name of a week will not suppress the LGBTQ+ community, nor will it stop the fight against administration. The malevolence of those responsible for these decisions is being called out by more than just the students now, and should remain that way until a solution is found. 

The question remains, how many more national news sources have to cover what’s happening before administration finally deems LGBTQ+ lives worthy of equity and inclusion? Or, better yet, would a change of heart simply be yet another example of App State’s excruciatingly obvious performative activism? 

To those who are responsible: unfortunately for you, no matter how hard you try, you cannot and will not erase pride.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1261
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
Leah Boone (she/her/hers) is a junior chemistry major. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1261
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *