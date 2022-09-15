Luke Combs announced as College GameDay guest picker

Former App State student and country music star Luke Combs will be the guest picker for Saturday’s GameDay in Boone, ESPN’s College GameDay announced Thursday. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Sanford Mall and Combs will be on set with the GameDay crew around 11:30 a.m. to make his picks.

The former App State student has made his love for the university clear over the years and performed back in 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in front of more than 32,000 fans. When the Mountaineers defeated East Carolina last year in Charlotte, Combs was in the locker room celebrating with the team. After last week’s historic win against No. 6 Texas A&M, Combs shared his love for the team on Twitter as the Mountaineers won the game 17-14.

Luke will make the trip to Boone after performing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Friday night, and will return for his Saturday night concert in Green Bay as a part of his current tour.

“I wouldn’t it miss for the world,” Combs said in his announcement video.

Combs will show his support to the fans on Sanford and those watching on ESPN as he announced that he’ll be siding with his former school when he makes his predictions for Saturday’s games alongside the rest of the cast of GameDay.

“Don’t even ask me who I’m picking,” Combs said. “You know who I’m picking.”