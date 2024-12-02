Making music possible: New rehearsal space opens for community

In 2014, Edward Doyle started an open mic called Possible Mic in Orlando, Florida, which became Possible Fest. Doyle would invite the open mic performers and book them as openers for a more established act to help establish connections between musicians.

“These were super fun events and it was awesome to see the positive energy between the artists and the audience,” Doyle wrote in a text. “So that’s part of the driver for me with Possible here in Boone.”

When an opportunity finally presented itself after years of brainstorming, brothers Edward and Sean Doyle, and their close friend Ryan Showman, opened POSSIBLE in September — a dedicated space for local musicians to practice and rent equipment. Their vision was clear: to bridge the gap for musicians between forming a band and playing their first gig.

“We wanted to create a space for the community to come and be creative,” Edward Doyle said. “Whether that’s music or doing art, just wanting to foster creativity within Boone for anyone of any age.”

Edward Doyle, Sean Doyle and Showman, all musicians, knew the struggle of not having a place to practice music — especially in college — and wanted to provide that space here in Boone. The three founders had a deep appreciation for the Boone music scene and saw a growing need for an affordable, dedicated space where musicians could refine their craft without the limitations of sound restrictions or high hourly rates.

Along with the practice space, they offer equipment rentals, ranging from a drum set to amplifiers, from their personal collections, as well as donations and items from Kudzu Music. The owners said since opening, it’s already drawing attention from bands, independent musicians and even book clubs throughout the area.

Logan Felder, the lead vocalist for Vras, a Boone-based metal band, uses POSSIBLE’s space regularly and plans to continue to do so.

“As far as practice spaces come, POSSIBLE has been nothing but generous!” Felder wrote. “Someone going as far as to supply a full drum kit, microphones, and amps within a practice space comes to show that they really care for the local musicians within Boone and the surrounding areas.”

Many bands found themselves without practice space after Hurricane Helene, including REVERI3, a Boone-based emo-rock band.

Stella Hopkins, a junior music industry studies major and bassist for REVERI3 said the band faced challenges after Helene.

”We were really fortunate to have my garage to practice in,” Hopkins wrote in a text. “Unfortunately, that was not an option anymore after the hurricane due to flooding. Possible gives us the opportunity to practice with real equipment before playing shows. It also provides a safe space for us to focus on our music.”

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene left many artists without viable options, forcing some to put their music on hold. POSSIBLE stepped in to fill this gap, offering not only professional-grade equipment but also an environment designed to support musicians at every stage of their journey.

Bailey McCowan, frontman of REVERI3 and recent graduate from App State, wrote in a text, “It’s an amazing option for bands or people in Boone who might not have the space to make music in their own homes, and it’s affordable! We really appreciate having the opportunity to play there!”

POSSIBLE provides musicians with a reliable venue to rent quality equipment and refine their craft, but the founders envision it as much more than a practice space, wanting to give musicians a chance to see if they could become a band. Whether it’s a band rehearsing late into the night or a book club seeking a venue to meet, POSSIBLE’s owners hope for it to stand as a welcoming spot for all forms of creative expression.

“For the immediate future, we are super focused on getting more bands to use the space and raising awareness of our offerings in the community,” Edward Doyle wrote. “Beyond that, we would love to be able to host live music and events.”