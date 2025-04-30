Mountaineer softball loses season series to Southern Miss, finish 1-2

The App State softball team lost the first two games of a road series against Southern Miss on Friday and Saturday, but were able to outscore the Golden Eagles on Sunday 3-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the three-game series against the Golden Eagles.

In game one of the series, the Mountaineers struggled to get points on the board. Although the Black and Gold outstruck Southern Miss in the batter’s box, they were unable to get a player across home plate, finishing with a final score of 0-3.

Early in the game, junior infielder Makayla McClain had a strong turn at bat, stealing second base and setting up sophomore infielder Macy Hamby for a potential scoring opportunity at third base. Due to a play made by Golden Eagles pitcher Kayla Giardina, App State was unable to score, as Giardina was able to quickly retire multiple hitters.

In the second inning, Southern Miss scored 1 run, stretching their lead to 3.

In the third inning, the Mountaineers fought to regain momentum after a bunt hit from sophomore utility player Summer Simpson, but the Southern Miss defense held firm for the remainder of the game.

In game two of the series, the Mountaineers put up a fight, but were unable to pull out the victory, losing with a final score of 4-7.

In the first 2 innings of the game, App State gave up 6 runs, falling into an early deficit against the Golden Eagles.

In the third inning, the Mountaineers scored their first points, with freshman utility player Leah Gore and McClain crossing home plate. App State was in position to score another point, but the Golden Eagle defense brought the inning to a close, the score 2-6.

App State made their final push in the sixth inning. Junior catcher Marti Henkel earned a walk home, with freshman utility player Grace Taylor scoring soon after.

Southern Miss kept the deficit at 3 for the remainder of the game, with App State losing 4-7.

In the third and final game of the series, the Mountaineers made a statement, taking control of both sides of the field and winning the game 3-2.

In the first inning, McClain and freshman first basemen Madison McIntyre each hit a home run, pulling App State ahead early.

On the defensive side, junior pitcher Sophie Moshos held her own against the Southern Miss offense, holding them to just 1 point and maintaining the Mountaineer lead early.

In the second inning the Mountaineer offense went cold, but Moshos was able to hold off a Golden Eagle score with bases loaded, the score resting at 3-1.

Down the stretch of the game, both offenses struggled while pitchers Moshos and Giardina dueled on defense.

After a walk from Henkel in the final inning, the Golden Eagles scored a quick point off an RBI, but Moshos was able to keep the game under App State control, winning the last away game of the season 3-2.