App State women’s tennis season comes to a close in thriller vs Troy

The App State women’s tennis team fell to Troy 4-3 Friday in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers jumped in front when the pair of senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and freshman Alexi Cleveland came out on top at the No. 3 doubles spot.

Troy responded by picking up wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, stealing the doubles point and grabbing a 1-0 lead.

In singles, the Mountaineers lost at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, digging themselves a 3-0 hole. A hard fought three-set win from sophomore Naledi Manyube brought life back to the Black and Gold.

Freshman Ruby Broadbent followed suit, notching a straight set win at the No. 6 spot. Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll then tied the match at 3-3 with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Troy’s top player.

Cleveland dropped the deciding match in 3 sets, sealing the 4-3 win for Troy.

The loss knocked App State out of the Sun Belt Tournament and effectively ended their season.