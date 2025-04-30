The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s tennis season comes to a close in thriller vs Troy

Fran Murphy, Reporter
April 29, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State women’s tennis team fell to Troy 4-3 Friday in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals. 

The Mountaineers jumped in front when the pair of senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and freshman Alexi Cleveland came out on top at the No. 3 doubles spot. 

Troy responded by picking up wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, stealing the doubles point and grabbing a 1-0 lead. 

In singles, the Mountaineers lost at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, digging themselves a 3-0 hole. A hard fought three-set win from sophomore Naledi Manyube brought life back to the Black and Gold. 

Freshman Ruby Broadbent followed suit, notching a straight set win at the No. 6 spot. Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll then tied the match at 3-3 with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Troy’s top player. 

Cleveland dropped the deciding match in 3 sets, sealing the 4-3 win for Troy. 

The loss knocked App State out of the Sun Belt Tournament and effectively ended their season. 

Despite the loss, the Mountaineers had a historic regular season, notching a program best 17 wins. The team closed on a 10-match win streak and 8 consecutive victories in conference play, both program records as well.

About the Contributor
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
