Mountaineer uniforms through the years

Gallery • 5 Photos The football uniform used during the 1970s. Photo originally published in the Sept. 7, 1976 issue of The Appalachian.

Whether it be jersey color scheme updates or Yosef’s logo evolution, transformation to App State basketball and football uniforms has been something to watch through the years.

App State’s initial football uniform debuted in 1928, and included three stripes on each arm sleeve along with the player’s number in the center of the jersey. It did not include the school name or a logo as the team did not introduce a mascot until 1948.

The team’s uniforms from 1971-76 were memorable, featuring a gold helmet with an old-timey Yosef logo.

The alternate uniforms worn in 2012 were aesthetically pleasing and similarly featured a vintage Yosef logo on the shoulder pads and helmet.

Mountaineer football unveiled several new uniform combinations ahead of the 2015 season. The team added gold jerseys and gold pants to their repertoire. Additionally, they showcased a helmet with their secondary logo, the Victory Yosef.

Another notable Mountaineer football uniform is the “icy white,” which debuted in 2020. The uniform base is white with a U.S. flag-themed helmet.

The Black and Gold’s current home uniforms debuted in 2020 and include a black jersey with “SBC” inscribed on the right collar bone, and the block “A” logo placed on either shoulder pad and directly above the player’s number. The team typically alters between black or yellow pants to compliment these jerseys along with a black helmet with the block “A” displayed on either side.

As far as Mountaineer basketball, they have always known how to leave their imprint on the game through on-court apparel.

“Uniforms are a key indicator for our programs and our university,” said Joe Tolbert, App State’s director of Olympic equipment. “We want people to know that it is App State when we are on the court.”

The team’s initial uniforms, worn in the 1970’s, had a vintage look that would be difficult to recreate. They featured an all white base and short shorts.

Mountaineer basketball uniforms worn in the early 2000’s, featured a black base with gold lettering reading “Appalachian.”

Opposed to modern basketball apparel, uniform styles were vastly different in the early 2010s and the Mountaineers were no exception.

The front of the team’s home uniforms in the 2009-10 season were primarily white with black and gold lettering. The jersey number was placed in between the words “Appalachian State.” The jerseys were oversized and the shorts nearly came down to players’ knees. The away uniforms were the same, apart from the black jersey base and the lettering featuring gold and white.

The team entered the 2023-24 season with an updated home uniform for the first time since 2021. Adjustments to the jersey include horizontal shoulder stripes and the addition of player names on the back of the jersey.

“The life cycle of a given uniform is usually two to three years,” Tolbert said. “Whether it be newly instated throwbacks, alternate jerseys or even adjustments to the main uniforms, on-court apparel additions and updates for both of these teams can be expected to continue.”





