Nate Coppenbarger’s journey: From App State student to conservation supervisor

Abigail Eggers, Reporter
November 19, 2024
Nate Coppenbarger displays his current woodworking project in front of the Daniel Boone Inn on Oct. 31.
Psalter Benbow
Psalter Benbow

Watauga County saw a new candidate on the ballot in the 2024 election cycle: 26-year-old Nate Coppenbarger, who ran unopposed for Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. 

Coppenbarger attended App State as a sustainable development major with a concentration in environmental studies. During his senior year, Coppenbarger went home to Asheville to help his parents take care of his grandparents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I never actually graduated, I got most of the way through my senior seminar and left,” Coppenbarger said. 

While Coppenbarger doesn’t plan to finish his degree, he said he feels well-equipped to use what he has learned in his areas of interest. 

Nate Coppenbarger works on upkeep of the exterior of the Daniel Boone Inn on Oct. 31.

“I think it’s given me a really good handle on the physical sciences,” Coppenbarger said. “I’m able to interpret and read data quite well and I have an understanding of natural systems and a systems-based approach to thinking about issues.”

Coppenbarger works as a groundskeeper at Daniel Boone Inn, doing jobs like gardening, woodworking and plumbing. He has had this job for three years and plans to continue working for the restaurant while elected as the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Prior to the Daniel Boone Inn, he remodeled homes in Asheville. 

“I have a lot of hands-on experience in construction,” Coppenbarger said. “It’s stuff I really enjoy.”

Coppenbarger said the “gist” of the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor role is to help private landowners get the education and resources they need relating to their soil and water quality.

According to Watauga County’s website, the Soil and Water Conservation District is a subdivision of state government whose job is “​​planning, executing, and promoting sound conservation practices,” with objectives being accomplished through the “voluntary cooperation” of landowners. Some of the services they list include erosion control, the Agricultural Cost Share program, soil survey information and conservation practices. 

“It’s a very nonpolitical board, which I’m looking forward to getting to be a part of,” Coppenbarger said. 

Coppenbarger said he has been a member of Down Home for the past two years. Coppenbarger said Down Home is a rural, unaffiliated community organizing group. The organization is a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4). 

According to the IRS, 501(c)(3) organizations are commonly referred to as charitable organizations, do not serve private interests, and do not attempt to influence legislation or political campaigns.

A 501(c)(4) is a tax-exempt social welfare organization that is not organized for profit and operated exclusively to promote social welfare.

Coppenbarger is part of the environmental working group where he did jobs like river cleanups and tabling at the farmers’ market.

Coppenbarger said he is “really proud” to have worked with Down Home to get transitional housing operators in Watauga County. Coppenbarger said transitional housing is a place for people who have struggled with addiction to get the resources they need to recover.

Coppenbarger’s wife, Katie Maxey, said she and Coppenbarger worked on relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. 

“We were pulling 16-hour days for the first three, four days because it’s important, it’s what you need to do,” Maxey said. “Nate and I are in a position to make it happen, so we’re going to do it.” 

Maxey said political affiliation was not a barrier for Coppenbarger. 

“He does not care what political party you’re affiliated with. Especially after this hurricane, we are all one, and he recognizes that,” Maxey said. “He’s able to bridge that gap.” 

Coppenbarger called the health of the environment the “groundwork of society,” and said having strong natural systems provides the best opportunity to navigate a changing climate.

“In terms of the recent storm, that’s one of things I’m a little nervous about, is to see how much bigger, potentially, the board’s role has gotten since the storm,” Coppenbarger said.

Nate Coppenbarger displayed a sign his grandfather owned outside of Daniel Boone Inn on Oct. 31. (Psalter Benbow)

However, Coppenbarger said he is excited about a number of things that come with the position, including using his education and the topics he is interested in, becoming “further ingrained” in the community and being able to get people the help they deserve. 

Jon Council met Coppenbarger through Down Home. Council was on the 2024 ballot for Watauga County Board of Commissioners, but lost to Republican Braxton Eggers. 

Council said Coppenbarger has helped organize river and stream clean-ups and helped with mutual aid in Down Home.

“Me and Nate just became good buddies and we go kayaking together,” Council said. “We have a lot in common, we help each other out when we can. He’s one of the best friends I have in Boone.”

Council described Coppenbarger as kind, community-minded, well-spoken, smart, helpful, driven and hard-working. 

“I’m just excited for someone who’s smart and efficient and really canny and savvy about a lot of things to be in a place where he can do the most good,” Council said. 

Coppenbarger has been friends with his campaign treasurer, Milo Norlin, since high school. Norlin said Coppenbarger played in Asheville High School’s band with Norlin’s twin brother. 

“He’s the kind of friend who would drive out two hours to help me move if I needed it and he’s done that before,” Norlin said. 

Norlin said he spent a lot of time in the mountains of North Carolina with Coppenbarger. Norlin said Coppenbarger has a love for nature and being outside and is excited for him to do what he loves in his elected position. 

“I’m excited to be able to take my education and be able to put it to practice, servicing the people and the place that I exist in, that I care for,” Coppenbarger said.

