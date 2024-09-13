The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

NC State Board of Elections holds seminar on new ID requirements

Colin Wishneski and Andrew Rice
September 13, 2024
Adrian Bernett
Nelson Masinde gives an informational seminar on ID requirements for voting at Belk Library on Sept. 11. Masinde is a training specialist and is part of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections held a voter ID seminar in Belk Library Wednesday. 

Beginning in the 2023 municipal elections, North Carolina enacted new Voter ID laws. In order to prepare eligible voters for this year’s elections on Nov. 5, the North Carolina State Boards of Elections is holding seminars across the state to clarify any discrepancies.

Nelson Masinde, a training specialist with the NCSBE, and Watauga County Elections Director Matthew Snyder visited App State to talk about changes to voter ID requirements.

“People did not have to show photo ID in North Carolina in some past elections,” Masinde said. “The law has been brought on and off and on again. This time it looks like it’s going to be a permanent change to the way we vote.”

Nelson Masinde explains how to vote through mail at a voting information seminar in Belk Library on Sept. 11. (Adrian Bernett)

Voters must present a valid form of identification to the poll worker who they sign in with. Poll workers have three criteria when presented with an ID: 

  • Whether it is an acceptable form of ID.
  • Whether the person checking in “reasonably resembles” the photo on the ID.
  • Whether the name on the ID matches the name on the voters record.

The NCSBE maintains a list of acceptable voter IDs through their website.

Certain IDs that are acceptable but cannot be expired for more than one year include: 

  • Driver’s license, non-operator ID or no-fee ID
  • Passport
  • State and local employee IDs
  • Student IDs

Acceptable IDs that can be used even if they are expired include:

  • Military IDs
  • Veteran IDs
  • Tribal cards

 Some options are time sensitive. Out-of-state IDs are acceptable if the voter has registered in North Carolina within 90 days, as well as driver’s licenses that have been expired for less than one year. 

People aged 65 and older can present their driver’s licenses to vote even if the license is expired.

College students in North Carolina are allowed to use a student ID to vote. This includes AppCards that students at App State use to enter buildings. 

The NCSBE maintains a full list of government agencies and universities where identification is acceptable.

If none of these can be produced, voters can get a standard identification card from the Division of Motor Vehicles, or a voter ID card from their county board of elections. 

The board of elections issues these cards free of charge, and needs the voter’s name, their date of birth, the last four digits of their social security number and a picture of the voter. These can be replaced free of charge for 10 years. Steps to get a free voter ID can be found on the NCSBE website.

If a voter cannot produce an acceptable ID on Election Day or if there is any question of eligibility, they will be issued a provisional ballot. These are verified and counted in the days after the election. 

Snyder explained that alongside the new voter ID law is another obstacle eligible voters face: registering in the wrong county, which he said is prevalent in Watauga County. 

“We see a lot of times students drive home over the summer and get their license renewed and unknowingly register to their old address,” Snyder said. “They come back up here in the fall to vote and they find that they’re registered in the wrong county.”

To avoid this, students can visit the NCSBE website and go to the “voter search” section. This allows them to see how they are registered and if they need to change anything. 

For those in Boone who want more information and ways to get involved, Masinde will hold the seminar again on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Watauga County Administration Building.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$390
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Andrew Rice
Andrew Rice, Political Editor
Andrew Rice (he/him) is a senior communications studies, journalism major, political science minor from Cary, NC.
Donate to The Appalachian
$390
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal