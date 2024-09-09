New opportunities in cybersecurity for students

Over the summer, renovations were taking place in the Walker School of Business, specifically inside Peacock Hall where labs were constructed for new additions to the cybersecurity program.

Scott Hunsinger, chair of the Department of Computer Information Systems, said the lab in Boone contains pods of touchscreen computers, each with 27-inch screens, access to Zoom cameras, networking equipment and other advanced technologies used in Cybersecurity classes.

“Later this month, a similar Cybersecurity Lab will open in Hickory so that our students can collaborate and compete with each other,” he said.

Chris Taylor, App State’s cybersecurity program coordinator, said students could gain vital information that might be of interest for students passionate about internet technology and protecting sensitive information within the school.

He mentioned that the Boone lab is currently open, where students practice activities, including “capture the flag,” covering “someone who is trying to break through the computer and someone who is trying to actively prevent that from occurring.”

On top of that, more personal, real life experiences involving more than just lecture-based curriculum is another addition in the program.

Taylor also advocates for the other side of the digital world, one that involves communication and other opportunities rather than simply sitting behind screens for hours, Taylor said. The enhancements to the program will also grant access to new opportunities for students wanting to enroll in the program and attend App State, Taylor said.

“Our new Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity is a STEM-designated program housed in the Walker College of Business,” Hunsinger said. “Only three other UNC System schools offer this degree, with the closest located over three and a half hours away from Boone.”

Walker College is the only Bachelor of Science degree that offers a business focused in STEM, Taylor said, making it unique in comparison to other schools that offer similar programs. Twice every semester, Student Success coordinates with students to attend the National Cyber League Competition, where more than 600 different schools compete with spirit. Currently, App State students are known for being in the top 10% across the U.S.

Taylor said the competition will return in the spring and will offer opportunities for scholarships and careers, along with practicing skills that emulate hacker breaches. On campus, students are honored through an award ceremony. Donations to this event go to scholarship opportunities for students. Courses available for sophomore students interested in the development of AI and its specificity to cybersecurity are also continuing to innovate the scene.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, internationally, the Internet Crime Complaint Center “received 351,937 complaints in 2018—an average of more than 900 every day.”

The most reported complaints were for scams not paid and delivered, threats demanding money and unauthorized individuals finding access to private information.

After a conversation about the use of AI technology in the program, one of the duties that students may encounter is combating and navigating the ethics of AI models that can grant access to sensitive information that can be incriminating if used in a harmful manner. Taylor said the rise of AI is “a double-edged sword,” meaning it can give additional pieces of information and feed on all sorts of data, including sensitive and unsolicited information.