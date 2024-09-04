Understanding absentee voting, voter ID and provisional ballots

Among the many dates for this year’s upcoming election is Sept. 6, the day absentee ballots will start being sent out to voters. Although this day is fast approaching, it isn’t too late to learn what an absentee ballot is, or even how to request one. There is plenty of time before Election Day to get educated on all-essential voter knowledge.

What is an absentee/mail-in ballot?

Absentee voting, also known as mail-in voting, allows individuals to cast a ballot without being present in person at a polling location. Instead, ballots are sent to voters who request them where they are and then are filled out and sent back to their respective boards of elections.

How do I request an absentee ballot?

Ballots can be requested by North Carolina residents through the absentee ballot portal on the State Board of Elections website. This site will prompt users to choose the correct form for their circumstances and guide them through the process step-by-step.

Voters who are registered in other states can look up their individual requirements for voting by mail.

When should I request my absentee ballot?

“Sooner is better,” said Matthew Snyder, director of Watauga County’s Board of Elections. “Just know that the later people wait, the more that mail could be an issue. The big thing that’s different this year: absentee by-mail ballots have to be received in our office by 7:30 p.m. on election night.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Requesting a ballot early is the best way to ensure that it can be sent off without issues or delay.

How do I fill out an absentee ballot?

There are instructions on the ballot itself and the NCSBE website. To ensure the security and lawfulness of the voting process, according to NCSBE, an absentee ballot requires witnesses. These witnesses are required to watch a voter fill out their ballot and sign the envelope to affirm the person’s identity.

Like in-person elections this year, absentee voting requires voter identification. To fulfill this step, the voter must photocopy a valid form of voter ID and place it within the properly labeled sleeve on the mail-in ballot.

What are the new voter ID requirements?

All voters will be required to present a valid form of photo ID, or fill out a photo ID exception form upon arriving at their polling location.

Valid forms of voter ID include a state driver’s license, U.S. passport and an AppCard, which is an approved form of university ID.

Anna Oakes, senior director of public relations, wrote in an email that AppCards printed after August 10th, 2023 are valid as Voter ID. Cards printed before that are not compliant with the new guidelines.

Can I get a new AppCard that is usable as Voter ID?

Students can have an “elective replacement” of their AppCard to ensure that it complies with new Voter ID requirements. Interested students can email the AppCard office to receive the form and pay athe fee of $25 to replace the card.

What happens if there’s a problem? Can I opt out of showing an ID to vote?

Voters can opt out of showing a photo ID if one of NCSBE’s ID exceptions applies to them. To opt out, they must fill out a photo ID exception form and vote using a provisional ballot.

What is a provisional ballot?

Provisional ballots are used if there is a problem with a voter’s information, such as a missing registration, mismatching names, unreported move or unrecognized address. Provisional ballots are also used if a voter wants to opt out of showing their photo ID. These ballots are set aside while the local board of elections determines the voter’s eligibility and makes a decision.

Can I check on the status of my provisional ballot?

Every individual who votes using a provisional ballot will receive a provisional identification number, which can be used through the provisional search to check the status of a person’s provisional ballot.

“You can also call to check 10 days after the election whether or not the provisional ballot was counted,” Snyder said. “If people are having problems with the website or you have questions.”

Where do I go if I have questions?

Snyder encouraged all voters with questions to call the Watauga County Board of Elections at 828-265-8061 or the board of elections in their registered county.

“We look forward to assisting all of our voters this year and helping in any way we can,” Snyder said.

For problems related specifically to AppCards, students are encouraged to email the AppCard office at appcardoffice@appstate.edu.

Counting down to Election Day, there can be a lot of tasks for voters to complete. Snyder said that most of the problems that his office deals with arise from voters pushing these tasks to their deadlines. He recommended getting things done early and asking for assistance if needed to ensure a smooth voting experience.

Correction: A previous version of this article misquoted Senior Director of Public Relations Anna Oakes. The quotes have been removed.